5 domestic staff of former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, arrested over missing N100m

According to reports, the former governor had laid a complain to the Assistant Inspector-General, AIG, in charge of Police Zone 1, Kano, who ordered the arrest of one of the former governor's driver and four others last Thursday.
Police sources say the domestic staff had been stealing from the underground safe prior to when they were caught recently. They are presently in police custody and are said to be making useful statements on how they stole the money and how it can be recovered.
And why is a man who has been fingered for corruption keeping 100mill in his house and no eyebrows raised? Why is that money not in the bank if it's legitimately obtained?
These are questions I expect the law enforcement agents to ask first before going on a manhunt of the alleged culprits.
Smh...At the end, these are same politicians that are our leaders and are supposed to lead us to a cashless society.Bollocks
jus negodu Nigeria, so wait what is an under ground safe doing in his house with that amount of money???
Nna this country sef...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
They should free them already and rather arrest the former governor, he is the real thief jooor.
