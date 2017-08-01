LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

46-year-old man sentenced to 13 years in jail for raping two schoolgirls repeatedly for years

A part-time builder and DJ who raped two school girls repeatedly for years in London, has been sentenced by a Judge to 13 years in jail. Paul Francis (pictured) from Lewisham, was jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to five sex assaults and four counts of rape.


Investigation was launched by police in September 2016 after one of the girls summed up the courage and told staff at her school about the attacks. The other younger girl was unable to speak about the terrible abuse but wrote a short note and drawing explaining what Francis had done.

Police discovered Francis worked as a DJ at parties and private functions and arrested him. They are now urging any other possible victims who have been raped or sexually assaulted by him to contact police and speak up, promising specialist officers will sensitively support them through the process of giving evidence and bring offenders to book.
