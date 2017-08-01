46-year-old man sentenced to 13 years in jail for raping two schoolgirls repeatedly for years

Investigation was launched by police in September 2016 after one of the girls summed up the courage and told staff at her school about the attacks. The other younger girl was unable to speak about the terrible abuse but wrote a short note and drawing explaining what Francis had done.
Police discovered Francis worked as a DJ at parties and private functions and arrested him. They are now urging any other possible victims who have been raped or sexually assaulted by him to contact police and speak up, promising specialist officers will sensitively support them through the process of giving evidence and bring offenders to book.
3 comments:
Cursed fellow. Linda take note!
It's not enough
...merited happiness
