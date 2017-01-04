4 quick details about Dija’s 2015 wedding no one has told you

Till date, Mavin singer, Dija’s 2015 wedding is still one of the best kept secrets in the history of Nigerian entertainement. Now, we are uncovering more details about the secret wedding and why it was kept secret.
1. She was already pregnant before the wedding, hence the reason for the hush, hush
2. The wedding took place in Kaduna back in 2015
3. Dija’s 4 different outfits on her wedding day was designed by Maureen Okogwu-Ikokwu, the beautiful niece of Nigeria’s former first lady, late Mrs. Maryam Babangida
4. And of course, the wedding was such a secret that even the official photographer travelled to Kaduna without knowing who the bride was…
