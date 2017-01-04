LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

4 policemen nabbed for allegedly taking bribes from motorists (Photos)

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Saturday, January 28, 2017, arrested four traffic police officers in Kenya for allegedly extorting motorists. According to Citizen TV, the four, among them a Police Inspector, were arrested at Kakuzi along the Nairobi-Murang’a Highway where they are said to have been taking bribe from drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and other motorists along the highway. The detectives also recovered a paper bag full of money in different denominations. More photos after the cut..

