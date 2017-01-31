31-year-old man who was shot by police 6years ago and left paralysed, cries out over non-compensation

A 31-year-old Ghanaian man is lamenting over an unfulfilled compensation package after he was left paralysed for life by a police stray bullet in 2011.
Stephen Arthur who was shot by an angry police constable whom he failed to give some requested amount of money, has been paralysed from the waist down and has since been on admission at the Cantonment Police Hospital.
According to Ghana Web News, Doctors at the Hospital say as he has urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, erectile dysfunction and has his muscle power reduced, subjecting him to be permanently dependent for the rest of his life with no hope of regaining lost functions in his muscles, kidney, and anal.
Despite his hospital bills been taken care of by the police with a monthly allowance of GHC500, which was last given to him in November 2016, The Attorney-General's Department has failed to pay compensation to him after it was agreed to an out-of-court settlement in February 2013.
Speaking in an interview with Joy News on yesterday, the neglected orphan said:
‘For now, my condition is bad, I am not feeling happy. I am passing through a lot because I can't move now. The wheelchair I sit to move around is broken down’.
He said his family members have stopped visiting him after learning his condition might not get any better. ‘I am here alone,’ he let out tears, adding, but for the courtesies of some nurses he would not get some things.
Mr Arthur said he has been told the Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor is yet to sign his compensation package. "I want him to do that for me.’
Asked what he would do with the package if approved, he said he would ‘start a new life, ‘I am tired of lying in bed.’
No comments:
Post a Comment