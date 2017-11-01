300 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University shot dead by suspected armed robbers

According to reports, Yemi who is the son of a popular food vendor, had gone to the bank to make a huge withdrawal that he put inside a black nylon bag. As he stepped out of the bank, two men on a motorcycle, accosted him and ordered him to give them the nylon bag.
He reportedly refused to and he was immediately gunned down and the bag snatched from him. The police later came to the scene of the incident and took his remains to the morgue at the State Specialist Hospital.
