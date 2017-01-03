3 years after, authorities suspend search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane

The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been suspended. The plane which had 239 people on board from Malaysia, Canada, France, Australia and China vanished on March 8th 2014 with no trace.
In a joint statement released this morning by Malaysian, Australian and Chinese authorities, the three countries involved in the search, said
‘Despite every effort using the best science available ... the search has not been able to locate the aircraft.’
Although the cost spent on the search is yet to be revealed but analysts believe it is about $190 million. Malaysia paid $100 million, Australia $70 million and China $20 million.
3 comments:
Seems like the plane went straight into Bermuda Triangle
It is well
...merited happiness
So 239 souls gone just like that....
Post a Comment