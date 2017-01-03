3 students and 2 teachers of Turkish International school kidnapped

Multiple sources have sent mails to LIB about the on-going pandemonium in the school. One of the mails we got reads, 'Gunmen / kidnappers storm Turkish international school along Ibadan express way and have made away with 6 school girls as I write to you now there is pandemonium in the school. Thanks'.
Now, a new report on Vanguard confirms the reports saying, 'five persons, three students and two members of staff of the Turkish International School, Isheri, were Friday night kidnapped. Details of their abduction were sketchy as at time of filling this report. The school could not be reached for comments as the telephone of its Information Officer, Cema Yigit’s was switched off when a reporter called by 11.30pm'.
The report further states that the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but could not give concrete details. Oyeyemi said "from the information at my disposal, the victims were student and staff. We don’t know if some Nigerian staff members are among'.
The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command has deployed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad as well as other police operatives to move there. He has directed that the abducted persons must be rescued unhurt”
No comments:
Post a Comment