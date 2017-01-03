3 siblings burnt to death in South Africa

January 18, 2017. The deceased parents were said to have escaped half naked.
Ezekiel Kapo, one of the witnesses attached to the victims' shack said he was awakened by his neighbors screams.
'It was around 2am when I heard a woman screaming and kicking my door. I jumped up and saw my neighbour half-naked. She screamed that her shack was on fire. Seconds later‚ I saw her husband who was also naked running out of their shack.' According to Kapo, he said he attempted entering the shack to fetch the three children who were sleeping and was prevented by the fire which was ravaging the shack.
As the cause of the fire remains unknown, Johannesburg emergency services spokeswoman, Nana Radebe, said fire-fighters will investigate what caused the fire.
Source: Timeslive
