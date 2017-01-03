LIS

Sunday, 1 January 2017

'3 months after they met, he proposed' - Joseph & Adaeze Yobo celebrate their 7th Wedding Anniversary

Footballer Joseph Yobo and his beautiful, pregnant wife, Adaeze Yobo are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today. Revealing how fast he popped the question after they met and how far they've come, Adaeze, who's an ex-beauty queen wrote via IG:
"Popped the question 3months after we met and I've been all in ya bizness ever since  7years!!! 3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face, 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you
still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met. I love that when we fight you can't get anything done cos yu worried. I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe. I love our relationship, our trust and love. Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful ❤ #7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear"
