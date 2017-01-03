"Popped the question 3months after we met and I've been all in ya bizness ever since 7years!!! 3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face, 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you
still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met. I love that when we fight you can't get anything done cos yu worried. I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe. I love our relationship, our trust and love. Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful ❤ #7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 1 January 2017
'3 months after they met, he proposed' - Joseph & Adaeze Yobo celebrate their 7th Wedding Anniversary
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/01/2017 08:34:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment