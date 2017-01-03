3 Arsenal players Francis Coquelin, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud sign new contracts on same day (photos)

Arsene Wenger on Thursday achieved a treble! The premier league manager completed new contract extension deals for footballers Francis Coquelin, Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud as he ensures his core of players remain focused for the premier league season and beyond. Koscielny, 31,signed a three-and-a-half year deal to run to 2020 worth £80,000 per week, Giroud signed a £90,000 per week two-and-a-half year deal while Coquelin has put pen to paper on a bumper £75,000 per week four-and-a-half year contract.
