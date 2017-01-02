'2nd-highest annual earner in her family' - Kylie Jenner named on Forbes' illustrious 30 Under 30 list

According to Forbes: "The reality TV star's Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 Lip Kits selling out upon release. Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did 7 figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall. Per Forbes' estimates, she's the second-highest annual earner overall in her family, after half-sister Kim Kardashian.'
The annual Forbes list consists of 600 entries, of 30 under 30-year-olds divided into 20 categories. They include: Art & Style, Consumer Tech, Education, Energy, Enterprise Tech, Finance, Food & Drink, Games, Healthcare, Hollywood & Entertainment, Law & Policy, Manufacturing & Industry, Marketing & Advertising, Media, Music, Retail & E-commerce, Science, Social Entrepreneurs, Sports and Venture Capital.
