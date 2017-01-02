LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

'2nd-highest annual earner in her family' - Kylie Jenner named on Forbes' illustrious 30 Under 30 list

19-year-old Reality TV star, Kylie Jenner has been named on Forbes' illustrious 30 under 30 list. She's the youngest person and only teenager to be named in the Retail and Ecommerce category for 2017. She secured her a spot on the list because she's the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.


According to Forbes: "The reality TV star's Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 Lip Kits selling out upon release. Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did 7 figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall. Per Forbes' estimates, she's the second-highest annual earner overall in her family, after half-sister Kim Kardashian.'

The annual Forbes list consists of 600 entries, of 30 under 30-year-olds divided into 20 categories. They include: Art & Style, Consumer Tech, Education, Energy, Enterprise Tech, Finance, Food & Drink, Games, Healthcare, Hollywood & Entertainment, Law & Policy, Manufacturing & Industry, Marketing & Advertising, Media, Music, Retail & E-commerce, Science, Social Entrepreneurs, Sports and Venture Capital.
Posted by at 1/04/2017 10:45:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts