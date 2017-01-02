LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

2face Idibia to lead the first massive nationwide protest against FG on Feb. 5th

Following the continuous rise in the cost of living and economic meltdown in the country, music legend 2face Idibia announced on his Instagram account that there will be a massive nationwide protest on the 5th of February against the Nigerian Govt. He's calling for good governance, urgent explanation into why the economy is getting worse etc. Read what he wrote after the cut...

FIRST MASSIVE NATIONWIDE PROTESTS ON THE 5TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017.

A call for good governance.
A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide.
A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary... You have all failed us.
We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.

Where are the recovered looted funds?
Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there's no money to pay workers?
Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before?
Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects?
Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel?
Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government.

There's need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail.
Posted by at 1/25/2017 09:06:00 am

42 comments:

Anonymous said...

#iSupport

25 January 2017 at 09:03
keke driver said...

IT'S ABOUT TIME.....WEHDONE SIR

25 January 2017 at 09:06
Loveth Best said...

Time don reach oh

25 January 2017 at 09:07
Anonymous said...

25 January 2017 at 09:10
Noralove said...

100% in support of this of this move

25 January 2017 at 09:10
AIRBAG100 said...

Wow I can't wait

25 January 2017 at 09:10
Anonymous said...

Beacuase Trump said America First una must use the term Nigeria First. No originality

25 January 2017 at 09:11
Anonymous said...

Seconded!!! Venue plsss

25 January 2017 at 09:13
dj banti said...

Thank God

25 January 2017 at 09:13
Anonymous said...

Good job bro but February is too far. Do u known how many people would have died before then.

25 January 2017 at 09:13
Livv Steam's Blog said...

I still wonder why all this our leaders,celebrities including LINDA are quiet in this recession,are they all scare to voice out? the country is not in good shape,the cost of living is so high that salary earners are complaining,people losing their jobs etc... i still dont understand why people are just scare to attack buhari govt for poor governance...worst govt ever!

25 January 2017 at 09:16
daniel ubong said...

Great one my big brother!can't wait to join this protest begiiiii.

25 January 2017 at 09:19
Mrs I said...

Great! Oh i love tubaba some more.....

25 January 2017 at 09:20
Cypher said...

I concur. Questions needs to be asked. If epa can no longer lead let him resign.

25 January 2017 at 09:20
Iyke Emma said...

God bless you for me 2Face... I didn't read this on ur Ig yesterday, my RESPEK for you have tripled. God bless you.

25 January 2017 at 09:21
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





25 January 2017 at 09:21
Tcheeomzy said...

Super!!!! I strongly support this!!!

25 January 2017 at 09:21
Anonymous said...

I support the protest. This Government is d worst so far. Buhari and his cabinet a Big shame to u all.

25 January 2017 at 09:23
daniel olibe said...

Una never see anytin yet!

25 January 2017 at 09:25
Anonymous said...

I support!!!

25 January 2017 at 09:25
Maureen Ugo said...

Indeed TUFACE i respect you, you are a man

25 January 2017 at 09:25
Petro... T said...

I like the spirit but only if they wouldn't send the soldiers and police to kill the innocent protesters......

25 January 2017 at 09:25
mildy said...

The protest is long over due. I stand with Tubaba. Hope DSS and EFCC wont come after him

25 January 2017 at 09:26
Slim said...

Thank you lord for this day,it's high time we chase the evil leaders away

25 January 2017 at 09:27
Linda Ekemezie said...

Very good..I'm in cos if we continue like this,we will all die one after the other.this is the reason why I love tuface,a man with a very good heart...not after what he will get from the government but after the sufferings of the masses

25 January 2017 at 09:28
Martins Owie said...

Support

25 January 2017 at 09:28
Anonymous said...

Must u lament?

25 January 2017 at 09:32
OSINANL said...

I SUPPORT 2BABA...
I JUST HOPE THEY WON'T GO BACK AND BRIBE HIM OR THREATENS HIM

25 January 2017 at 09:32
Anonymous said...

I stand wit 2baba!!!!its high time...finally,smone with balls..

25 January 2017 at 09:33
Charis Bassey said...

i support oh!

25 January 2017 at 09:35
Anonymous said...

Supported! Venue, pls?

25 January 2017 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

Support

25 January 2017 at 09:37
Anonymous said...

I support

25 January 2017 at 09:39
First Step Tech. Ltd said...

you are right one love guy................. supported.


25 January 2017 at 09:40
Anonymous said...

None at all my brother.... Na naija mentality be that , from "occupied wall" street to "occupy Naija" , American idol" to Nigerian Idol" Big brother to Gulder ultimate search. Hollywood to Nollywood... This country and its inhabitants are jokes

25 January 2017 at 09:41
Ade Gloria said...

Am support of this oo, we are all tired of fake n false promises

25 January 2017 at 09:43
Anonymous said...

2Face for President!

25 January 2017 at 09:43
Anonymous said...

Now, we are ready to fight the ill of this country!!! We want more people like 2Face to stand up and be counted!!!!

25 January 2017 at 09:44
Gideon Okorie said...

Welcomed development

25 January 2017 at 09:45
Anonymous said...

Bout time!!! please share venue and time. It's time for we youths to revolt against this injustice. #SayNoTo OldandTiredPoliticians

25 January 2017 at 09:51
Samsonnex said...

This is my first time to post on LIB. Please Tubaba! this should also hold in Abuja and please i am ready to Join. We need to open the heat on this leaders now.

25 January 2017 at 09:54

