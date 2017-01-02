2face Idibia to lead the first massive nationwide protest against FG on Feb. 5th

FIRST MASSIVE NATIONWIDE PROTESTS ON THE 5TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017.
A call for good governance.
A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide.
A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary... You have all failed us.
We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.
Where are the recovered looted funds?
Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there's no money to pay workers?
Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before?
Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects?
Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel?
Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government.
There's need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail.
#iSupport
IT'S ABOUT TIME.....WEHDONE SIR
Time don reach oh
100% in support of this of this move
Wow I can't wait
Beacuase Trump said America First una must use the term Nigeria First. No originality
Seconded!!! Venue plsss
Thank God
Good job bro but February is too far. Do u known how many people would have died before then.
I still wonder why all this our leaders,celebrities including LINDA are quiet in this recession,are they all scare to voice out? the country is not in good shape,the cost of living is so high that salary earners are complaining,people losing their jobs etc... i still dont understand why people are just scare to attack buhari govt for poor governance...worst govt ever!
Great one my big brother!can't wait to join this protest begiiiii.
Great! Oh i love tubaba some more.....
I concur. Questions needs to be asked. If epa can no longer lead let him resign.
God bless you for me 2Face... I didn't read this on ur Ig yesterday, my RESPEK for you have tripled. God bless you.
GOOD TO SEE
Super!!!! I strongly support this!!!
I support the protest. This Government is d worst so far. Buhari and his cabinet a Big shame to u all.
Una never see anytin yet!
I support!!!
Indeed TUFACE i respect you, you are a man
I like the spirit but only if they wouldn't send the soldiers and police to kill the innocent protesters......
The protest is long over due. I stand with Tubaba. Hope DSS and EFCC wont come after him
Thank you lord for this day,it's high time we chase the evil leaders away
Very good..I'm in cos if we continue like this,we will all die one after the other.this is the reason why I love tuface,a man with a very good heart...not after what he will get from the government but after the sufferings of the masses
Support
Support
Must u lament?
I SUPPORT 2BABA...
I JUST HOPE THEY WON'T GO BACK AND BRIBE HIM OR THREATENS HIM
I stand wit 2baba!!!!its high time...finally,smone with balls..
i support oh!
Supported! Venue, pls?
Support
I support
you are right one love guy................. supported.
None at all my brother.... Na naija mentality be that , from "occupied wall" street to "occupy Naija" , American idol" to Nigerian Idol" Big brother to Gulder ultimate search. Hollywood to Nollywood... This country and its inhabitants are jokes
Am support of this oo, we are all tired of fake n false promises
2Face for President!
Now, we are ready to fight the ill of this country!!! We want more people like 2Face to stand up and be counted!!!!
Welcomed development
Bout time!!! please share venue and time. It's time for we youths to revolt against this injustice. #SayNoTo OldandTiredPoliticians
This is my first time to post on LIB. Please Tubaba! this should also hold in Abuja and please i am ready to Join. We need to open the heat on this leaders now.
