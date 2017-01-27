27-year-old man defiles 'four' underage boys in Kano state

According to the Prosecutor in charge of the case, on November 5, 2016, at about 5p.m, the accused deceived and lured two 11-year-old boys, an eight and ten year-old boy into his room. He lured them at different occasions and forcefully had carnal knowledge of each of them through their anus.The victims were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment and the case reported to the Police, hence the subsequent arrest. He was charged with unnatural offence, but he pleaded not guilty. A a Kano Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, remanded him in prison custody and adjourned the case till February 9, for mention.
Source: vanguardngr.com
