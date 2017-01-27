27 people killed in Brazilian jail riot, 9 injured

According to NY Times, the riot began around 5PM on Saturday Jan. 14th at the State Penitentiary of Alcaçuz, and continued until around 7am on Sunday, when riot police officers took control of the prison.
The police report confirmed that nine inmates were also injured in the riot and have been taken to hospitals near the Alcaçuz facility.
Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes, however, vowed to extend financial and security support for Rio Grande do Norte to prevent further prison uprisings.
No comments:
Post a Comment