"Besty!! Besty!!! Besty!!! My hands nd my body are shaking,,,, I can't still believe dis news oooo,, am still waiting for a call to say its all fallacy ooChai!!!! On 30th,2016 I traveled from abj 2 ur village (awka-etiti) so we cld go for a wedding 2geda and we ended up not going and was fortunate to meet ur entire lovely family and dey treated me like deir own... We prayed togeda in ur room into d new year like prayer warriors on d 3rd Jan 2017 I had woken up so early to prepare 2 go but u begged me 2 stay more... Den u said we shld go for mrng mass but it dint hold, u insisted we went into d chapel to pray (little did I know dis was God preparing u) u finally let me go on d 5th and u got ENGAGED on d 7th jan,, just 3 days before u left me I remember how u called me truout d nyt to break d good news to me but I was sleeping till d next mrng we spoke for a long time oooo and den u sent d pics of d ring (my heart is bleeding) My Amy bekee u will always make sure we see whenever u came to abuja from Kaduna or even before u went der to serve u were my soul sister. My mum and family cldnt bare d news who will be my personal shopper, best buddy, my gisting partner??? I've never met a friend dt cld tolerate me like u didU said to me on 2nd Jan in ur room"Frances u know I tell u virtually everything dt happens to me.. We are now BEST FRIENDS!!!I've cried and cried and cried... But ur number is not still going neither are u replying my watsapp messages Amy oooooooooooooo I know u are resting in d bossom of Our Lord Jesus Christ MAY THE SOULS OF ALL THE FAITHFUL DEPARTED TRU THE MERCY OF GOD REST IN PEACE.. AMEN!!!
Sunday, 15 January 2017
26-year-old Nigerian woman dies three days after she gets engaged
