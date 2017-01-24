LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

24-Hours to go, will MMM Nigeria return?

For one month, many Nigerians who invested the 'Frozen' Ponzi Scheme, MMM have been hoping, praying and anticipating it's return on January 14, 2017.

With no assurance whatsoever, MMM loyalists wait patiently for the return of their scheme so they can have the last laugh.


The official twitter account of MMM Nigeria has also been doing a good job in reassuring it's clients that the scheme will surely return with comforting tweets like this, 'It's not 14th yet but some are despairing? How is patience of 2days too difficult to exercise after waiting 29days? Patience is a virtue'

Do you think MMM will return for real?
Posted by at 1/13/2017 08:12:00 am

17 comments:

GALORE said...

Yes now

In MMM we stand




@GALORE

13 January 2017 at 08:16
Ohiren's Zone said...

Na small pikin way them born from 1997 upwards na im fit answer this question...SMH

13 January 2017 at 08:18
Anonymous said...

the question is who will pay who? who gh and ph - me and you right so why will i in my real sense pay you when i got lucky to have redrawn my money before it got freezed . ezcept the gurdians invest in it sha thats the only hope as theres no central bank

13 January 2017 at 08:20
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

1% yes! On behave of jobless nigerians that invested their hard earn money on it,I PRAY FOR IT TO RETURN back BECAUSE FREEBORN DON GIVE THEM MONEY TIRE. every day Mr freeborn give me i will pay u when mmm returns please please please ooooo make una return an save my pocket ooooooo. THE TRUTH IS THAT I DON'T MMM RETURNING TOMORROW lie it can not be this one dem dey talk about patience hmmm EVEN IF RETURNS THIS MONTH IT WILL NEVER LIKE THAT AGAIN AND THEY WILL LOSE MANY so i wish them and their participant goodluck from Washington dc.
























#sad indeed

13 January 2017 at 08:26
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

13 January 2017 at 08:27
Eazzy Pompey said...

Another terrible thing aka MMM, mogbe,moku,modaran

13 January 2017 at 08:28
NAIJA REBRANDER said...

There have been baby MMM around causing havoc. so imagine what will happen when they return..huh many will cry

13 January 2017 at 08:29
Anonymous said...

haha. this shit cannot come back, moni don burn

13 January 2017 at 08:29
Unknown said...

I doubt

13 January 2017 at 08:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Tomorrow will tell


...merited happiness

13 January 2017 at 08:38
Joseph said...

Returning is not the issue, do you think people will still trust the platform not after introducing bitcoin as a payment option. Hmm,watching in 4D

13 January 2017 at 08:39
dee boi said...

I hope pple will learn sha... dee

13 January 2017 at 08:40
VIVACIOUS TRACY said...

OK ooo, let wait n c

13 January 2017 at 08:58
MyPersonalOpinion said...

Please let MMM return on 14th and pay people. it can now crash if it wants to crash so that some people will not hang themselves. Even if it will crash, let it not be now. Let everyone whose money is tied there be paid first, then it can crash.. Just for the sake of most vulnerable Nigerians whose entire hope is on the money placed in MMM....
I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion




.. Enter Market And Make Profit Here>

13 January 2017 at 09:00
Anonymous said...

Yes. Let it return. If it wants to crash, Let people be paid first.



Adult view only: Best prices for all concerned

13 January 2017 at 09:06
Vina Saviour said...

They had better return

13 January 2017 at 09:09
Tunde Rotimi said...

Let it return o

13 January 2017 at 09:13

