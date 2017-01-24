24-Hours to go, will MMM Nigeria return?

For one month, many Nigerians who invested the 'Frozen'
Ponzi Scheme, MMM have been hoping, praying and anticipating it's return
on January 14, 2017
.
With no assurance whatsoever, MMM loyalists wait patiently for the return of their scheme so they can have the last laugh.
The
official twitter account of MMM Nigeria has also been doing a good job
in reassuring it's clients that the scheme will surely return with
comforting tweets like this, 'It's not 14th yet but some are despairing?
How is patience of 2days too
difficult to exercise after waiting 29days? Patience is a virtue'
Do you think MMM will return for real?
17 comments:
Yes now
In MMM we stand
@GALORE
Na small pikin way them born from 1997 upwards na im fit answer this question...SMH
the question is who will pay who? who gh and ph - me and you right so why will i in my real sense pay you when i got lucky to have redrawn my money before it got freezed . ezcept the gurdians invest in it sha thats the only hope as theres no central bank
1% yes! On behave of jobless nigerians that invested their hard earn money on it,I PRAY FOR IT TO RETURN back BECAUSE FREEBORN DON GIVE THEM MONEY TIRE. every day Mr freeborn give me i will pay u when mmm returns please please please ooooo make una return an save my pocket ooooooo. THE TRUTH IS THAT I DON'T MMM RETURNING TOMORROW lie it can not be this one dem dey talk about patience hmmm EVEN IF RETURNS THIS MONTH IT WILL NEVER LIKE THAT AGAIN AND THEY WILL LOSE MANY so i wish them and their participant goodluck from Washington dc.
#sad indeed
1% yes! On behave of jobless nigerians that invested their hard earn money on it,I PRAY FOR IT TO RETURN back BECAUSE FREEBORN DON GIVE THEM MONEY TIRE. every day Mr freeborn give me i will pay u when mmm returns please please please ooooo make una return an save my pocket ooooooo. THE TRUTH IS THAT I DON'T MMM RETURNING TOMORROW lie it can not be this one dem dey talk about patience hmmm EVEN IF RETURNS THIS MONTH IT WILL NEVER LIKE THAT AGAIN AND THEY WILL LOSE MANY so i wish them and their participants goodluck from Washington dc.
#sad indeed
Another terrible thing aka MMM, mogbe,moku,modaran
There have been baby MMM around causing havoc. so imagine what will happen when they return..huh many will cry
haha. this shit cannot come back, moni don burn
I doubt
Tomorrow will tell
...merited happiness
Returning is not the issue, do you think people will still trust the platform not after introducing bitcoin as a payment option. Hmm,watching in 4D
I hope pple will learn sha... dee
OK ooo, let wait n c
Please let MMM return on 14th and pay people. it can now crash if it wants to crash so that some people will not hang themselves. Even if it will crash, let it not be now. Let everyone whose money is tied there be paid first, then it can crash.. Just for the sake of most vulnerable Nigerians whose entire hope is on the money placed in MMM....
I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
.. Enter Market And Make Profit Here>
Yes. Let it return. If it wants to crash, Let people be paid first.
Adult view only: Best prices for all concerned
They had better return
Let it return o
Post a Comment