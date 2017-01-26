2017 budget passes second reading in the Senate

The 2017 budget passed its second reading in the senate today. The budget which was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Buhari, was referred to the Appropriation committee and other sub-committees for further screening. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during plenary today, announced new chairmen for some of the committees. Continue to read ...
6 comments:
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT STOMACH ULCER
Yimu! Which budget huh? Is it the one terrorist buhari padded before dying or the ones hausa cabals padded huh? IT WILL STILL END UP LIKE OTHER BUDGET. FREEBORN WEPT FOR NIGERIANS.
Freeborn sympathize with nigerians FROM UNITED STATE OF DONALD TRUMP over the death of their imbecilic president terrorist buhari.
#sad indeed
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Ok
Na so yaradua wife take pass budget thief d moni en wan thief b4 dem annouce say em don die.and to think buhari na em go tell gambia x president to step down,yet em dey sick em no gree cum clean step down.nigeria don enter one chance
Hhmmm
Post a Comment