20 Kenyan lawyers have been sacked and 12 others suspended

The legal professionals whose names were published Friday, January 20, 2017, were dismissed by Advocates Complaints Commission (ACC), following complaints from the public on gross misconduct. According to Attorney General Githu Muigai, he said their dismissal came after an evidence of gross professional misconduct emanated.
‘Disciplinary action taken against an advocate emanates from the evidence of gross professional misconduct as reported by complainants to, received and reviewed by the Advocates Complaints Commission.’
Following the disciplinary action, the advocates will no longer be able to conduct the duties of advocates and will also seize to represent clients nor appear in a court of law in Kenya.
Full list below:
No comments:
Post a Comment