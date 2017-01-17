17-year-old girl pleads guilty to stabbing woman multiple times, 'ust for the fun of it'

An entry in Pearl's diary hours after the attack revealed that Pearl didn't know the victim and the victim hadn't done anything to her. She wrote that she simply attacked her because she wanted to know how it felt like to kill someone.
Pearl went on to describe herself as a 'homicidal psychopath' who has a 'deep hatred towards people'.
“I stabbed an innocent woman to death earlier today (well yesterday since it’s 1 a.m.) … It was absolutely fantastic,” she wrote.
“Murder gives me a high unlike any other. It feels like this crisp unreality, flashing and sparkling, adrenaline and shock, fight or flight mode.”Luckily the victim survived the attack.
Pearl pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, though she's likely to get out before she's 25 if she serves her sentence with good behaviour.
No comments:
Post a Comment