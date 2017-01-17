17-year-old boy allegedly hacked his entire family to death as they lay in their beds

Alexander had reportedly suffered from depression after his mother died of cancer three years ago.
He is also believed to have withdrawn from his family and friends and joined a sect. To add to all these, he did not get along with his father and his father's new girlfriend, but the friction between him and his family is believed to have come to a crux after his family refused to lend him 200,000 RUB (£2,788).
Alexander's grandmother, Vera 67, his father, victor, 43, and his sister, Victoria 14 were all found in their beds with multiple axe wounds. Alexander is being questioned by police and is expected to be charged with murder afterwards.
More photos of the family, below...
6 comments:
O ga oh...
WTF!
Notice how they dont post gore photos of the tragic incident but here in Nigeria we post the blood ridden dismembered corpse for everyone to see and have nightmares
And why blurred the face of the murderer?
These days, the devil catches them young and turns them into heartless killers.
The same trend is in Nigeria now when young sons stab their fathers to death.
These are evil times. Humanity has lost its innocence totally.
And a man's deadliest enemies now are right within his household, his own blood!
He is sick
