LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

17-year-old boy allegedly hacked his entire family to death as they lay in their beds

Alexander K, a 17-year-old school boy, is being held as a suspect in the death of his entire family after they were all found hacked to death in their beds at home in Tambov, Russia.

Alexander had reportedly suffered from depression after his mother died of cancer three years ago.


He is also believed to have withdrawn from his family and friends and joined a sect. To add to all these, he did not get along with his father and his father's new girlfriend, but the friction between him and his family is believed to have come to a crux after his family refused to lend him 200,000 RUB (£2,788).

Alexander's grandmother, Vera 67, his father, victor, 43, and his sister, Victoria 14 were all found in their beds with multiple axe wounds. Alexander is being questioned by police and is expected to be charged with murder afterwards.

More photos of the family,  below...



Posted by at 1/17/2017 01:17:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Madness Tonto Dikeh's husband release her sextape on snapchat (Must-watch)

17 January 2017 at 13:18
adeyinka salako said...

O ga oh...

17 January 2017 at 13:33
Ohiren's Zone said...

WTF!

17 January 2017 at 13:39
majiri eyowel said...

Notice how they dont post gore photos of the tragic incident but here in Nigeria we post the blood ridden dismembered corpse for everyone to see and have nightmares

17 January 2017 at 13:58
Tim said...

And why blurred the face of the murderer?

These days, the devil catches them young and turns them into heartless killers.

The same trend is in Nigeria now when young sons stab their fathers to death.

These are evil times. Humanity has lost its innocence totally.

And a man's deadliest enemies now are right within his household, his own blood!

17 January 2017 at 14:01
Nnenne George said...

He is sick

17 January 2017 at 14:11

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts