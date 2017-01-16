16 soldiers declared missing found dead in Maiduguri

16 soldiers who were declared missing last year after an attack by Boko Haram members in Gashigar Borno state, have been found dead. According to the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, who addressed a press conference Tuesday, the remains of the missing soldiers were found along the Kamadogou River line area in Maiduguri and have all been buried.
"On January 5th at about 0745hrs, own troops in conjunction with CJTF conducted clearance operation along DAMASAK – GASHIGAR road. The troops successfully cleared DUOMA, ASAGA, GASHIGAR and other surrounding villages. At ASAGA village, our troops encountered and dislodged some BHT elements. Subsequently, the troops recovered corpses of one officer and 15 soldiers earlier declared Missing in Action during their dislodgment from GASHIGAR on 16 Oct 16.
The corpses were recovered along Kamadugou River line. Among the recovered corpses was that of Lt Col K Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer of 223 Tank Battalion. They have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours”he said.
3 comments:
God save our gallant soldiers. They shall win at last. I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
Our soldiers need encouragement. They are really sacrificing.
kai sad!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
