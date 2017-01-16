LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

16 people dead as bus crashes in Italy

According to Italian news agency ANSA, a bus returning from a school trip hit a pylon of a bridge near Verona in northern Italy this morning, leaving at least 16 people dead and 39 others injured.

The bus was reportedly returning to Budapest, Hungary, from a school field trip in a mountain resort in France when the incident happened at the junction of Verona East on the road toward Venice, ANSA said.



The bus was carrying 55 people, the majority school boys ages 14 to 18. Upon immediate impact, the bus went up in flames, some of the occupants were thrown outside the burning bus while others remained trapped inside.
