15-year-old school boy is stabbed to death outside school yard

Quamari was attacked as he waited at a bus stop in Willesden at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, before being chased back towards his school, Capital City Academy. He never made it to the school, but collapsed just yards away. Multiple stab wounds were found on him after he collapsed.
Witnesses claimed to have heard him scream ‘he’s going to stab me’ repeatedly while his attacker chased him. After he collapsed, paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he died with his family at his bedside.
She said,
“His mother can’t believe he has gone, she is devastated. Quamari had the best heart. He was a wonderful family boy. We just don’t know why this happened.”Tributes to the deceased poured in on social media.
“Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am.. Rip my lil bro Quamari." Shavonne Zoey wrote.
“Another premature death of another youth in our NW10 community. There will be no more laughter, no more jokes nor teasing heard from 15 year old Quamari, who was stabbed earlier this afternoon outside our local school, my condolences to the family.”
Police have been carrying out a house-to-house investigation to find out what happened. The Homicide and Major Crime Command have also been informed and are investigating.
