14 year old girl commits suicide via live stream

One of Nakia’s friends who watched the live feed, tried to talk her friend out of going out ahead with the suicide but she failed to stop Nakia.
Nakia reportedly tied her scarf to a shower-glass door frame to hang herself. The friend who tried to stop her called Miami-Dade Police.
Officers showed up at the friend’s house but the address was wrong, the residents at that address were able to give police the correct address of her foster home in Miami Gardens. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“We are absolutely horrified and devastated by the news of this young girl's death,” said DCF Secretary Mike Carroll.
“We will do everything we can to support this family and all those who cared for her as they begin to heal from this tragedy. We will conduct a comprehensive, multidisciplinary special review to examine this child’s history and the circumstances related to serving the child.”
