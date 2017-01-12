LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)

A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk County, Georgia, a student at Cedartown Middle School, and lived with her mother. If you're interested in watching the horrific video, go here
Posted by at 1/03/2017 05:08:00 pm

11 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

3 January 2017 at 17:13
livingstone chibuike said...

gosh..only God knws wat triggered her by doing dis..

3 January 2017 at 17:15
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...hmm..nawa

3 January 2017 at 17:15
Olushola Akinbo said...

Its her life...

3 January 2017 at 17:31
Anonymous said...

I've watched the video twice.

My thing are sleeping pills. It's much less dramatic than the pain of hanging.

If you want to release yourself from emotional pain, why hang? It will constrict your throat and leave you gasping for air. I can't hold my breath for 30 seconds, talk less of suffocating for several minutes.

I want to take my sleeping pills; fall asleep; and then float gently out of my body.

Too bad it's only old people that die in their sleep like that.

Sleeping pills are for us young people.




***Lush

3 January 2017 at 17:34
onyii said...

No form of regard for life anymore. May God almighty have mercy on her soul.

3 January 2017 at 17:42
Anonymous said...

Very Sad.such a little girl..What's so painful is that she had to commit suicide

3 January 2017 at 17:43
Anonymous said...

No thanks

3 January 2017 at 17:50
Kizito Uba A.N said...

good nite, fine girl!

3 January 2017 at 18:06
Yusuf Ayobami said...

Jesus...when are you coming

3 January 2017 at 18:06
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

OMG THIS IS NOT A GOOD START FOR THIS YEAR NAW









AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

3 January 2017 at 18:06

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts