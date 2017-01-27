128 members of #Team_Hauwa Zarfund Revolution Group made half a million naira within 14 days of 2017.

When the old saying spills a gender equality quote saying “what a man can do, a woman can do better” A lot did not believe till Hauwa, a popular creative networker, came up with a revolutionary strategy to make money for herself and her members every week, without the stress of bringing members or seeking for referrals in the online Zarfund Bitcoin business.
Bitcoins are fast becoming the most valuable E-currency and have been on the rise since the demand for it keeps going up. Did u know you can now shop on amazon and may other sites using Bitcoins?? Let us show you how.
Zarfund is a peer to peer donation(in Bitcoins), with 6 levels, but here, we have derived a realistic strategy that saves u the hassles and allows you the opportunity to keep earning FOR LIFE.
The Trick is very simple, but it took
Hauwa and her team serious commitment to achieve it.
FAQs
1. Don't know what Bitcoins are?
2. How real could this be?
3. Are there people who are actually earning from this?
4. What good are Bitcoins to me if i can't use them here in Nigeria?
5. Since Bitcoins are currencies, what bank can i store my Bitcoin in?
With an initial investment of N15,000 Naira only, you will be making nothing less than a whopping 500k monthly....
REMEMBER..
*No referrals Needed..... join us as we show you the way out of the recession.
