Monday, 9 January 2017

10-year-old artist makes a portrait of President Nana Akufo-Addo

A 10-year-old boy propelling to be a world class artist has made a portrait of President Nana Akufo-Addo in his bid to present it to him as a gift. Samuel Ni Ayitey who was at the swearing-in on Saturday to present his handiwork to the Ghana's Fifth President of the Fourth Republic was unable to reach him but met with a group of media team to help out in seeking the President's audience.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the young boy pictured above with the portrait, said:
'I campaigned very well for him in my school through arts, I was glad when he won the elections. I know when Nana Akufo-Addo sees this work, he would gladly support me financially to achieve my dream.'
