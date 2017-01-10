10-year-old artist makes a portrait of President Nana Akufo-Addo

A 10-year-old boy propelling to be a world class artist has made a portrait of President Nana Akufo-Addo in his bid to present it to him as a gift.
Samuel Ni Ayitey who was at the swearing-in on Saturday to present his handiwork to the Ghana's Fifth President of the Fourth Republic was unable to reach him but met with a group of media team to help out in seeking the President's audience.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the young boy pictured above with the portrait, said:
'I campaigned very well for him in my school through arts, I was glad when he won the elections. I know when Nana Akufo-Addo sees this work, he would gladly support me financially to achieve my dream.'
7 comments:
Eyah! Nice one boy
Lib addict#just passing#
Raw talent..... Kids are not smiling vhiz days... Hustling from Belle
............. Cristo vive...........
Dats good! Linda take note!
Saphire Muna please what is the meaning of "vhis?" you young people are just speaking rubbish these days in the name of being funky. Gosh!
Lovely..
Linda Ikeji's Favorite Boy.... Winnysblog.com
GREAT WORK BOY, KEEP IT UP.
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
aww he's gon be rich soon
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment