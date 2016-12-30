LIS

LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

Yummy mummy! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife Cynthia makes first post-baby appearance

Cynthia made her first post-baby appearance with husband, media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu, today, at the traditional wedding of Stephanie Coker and Olumide Adenirokun. Ebuka and Cynthia welcomed their first child in November...
