Yummy mummy! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife Cynthia makes first post-baby appearance
Cynthia made her first post-baby appearance with husband, media
personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu, today, at the traditional wedding of
Stephanie Coker and Olumide Adenirokun. Ebuka and Cynthia welcomed their first child in November...
9 comments:
She look so pretty....
Seen.
IF YOU WERE A PARTICIPANT OF MMM, HERE IS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE FOR YOU. REGISTER AND ENJOY 30% TO 50% RETURN IN 30 DAYS.
CRYPTOCURRENCY IS THE FUTURE OF FINANCIAL FREEDOM. YOU CAN DOUBLE YOUR BITCOINS IN DAYS IF YOU INVEST WISELY. CLICK TO REGISTER AND GET 3.6% DAILY. TRY WITH A SMALL AMOUNT IF IN DOUBT.
Lovely
Lovely couple
Good for her.
This gal is just there.. anyway u never will underestimate the power of money.. it can actually buy u anything..
Cute them ��
cute
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Good for them.
How We Attained Academic Excellence - 10 First Class Grauates Revealed Their Secrets
Post a Comment