"You rock and I love you forever" COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo's loving birthday message to wife

Modele, wife of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo turned a year older today. The flamboyant senior pastor of Common Wealth Of Zion Assembly Abuja(COZA) took to his Instagram to wish Pastor Mo, as she is popularly called, a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday baby!
You rock and I love you forever. #CelebratingPastorMo" he captioned the photo
Hapi bday dear
Hbd...
How sweet of him. Linda take note!
Happy birthday to her
Happy birthday ma'am
happy birthday ma
lib addict#just passing#
Nice.... Happy birthday to her
FAM love
BUT STILL HE WILL GO AND HAVE SEX WITH CHURCH MEMBERS
HBD
Is it your see? Are they your church members? Amebo
Happy birthday mummy Mo, words can't explain how much you've been a blessing to me.May God's grace continue to rest upon you..i celebrate you
See the beautiful woman. This woman was big during her child bearing years, I can't imagine the effort she must have put into losing weight. A man that would cheat would cheat, there is no satisfying them whether you are fat they will say is because you are fat, you lose weight it won't be enough, you are dark wahala, fair trouble. Happy birthday lovely woman. God bless you.
Anon.11.00,have you never made any mistake since your adult years? Please let's forget the mistake and move on, especially since every party involved has moved on(especially the wife).Merry Xmas
@Ese Walter go dey yimu
Still waiting for robust reply😌
@Galore
Na your sisters abi mama him nack? HBD Madam
lol, this same guy that complained to his side chicks how drab and dull his wife was on bed. Abeg shift
Seriously Linda how is this new, abeg !was he not to wish her birthday wishes...
U luv ur wife and u still cheat on her,ok o
But he had sex with that lady (former Church member) that exposed him. I think the girl is on break now cos its been a while she seeked for attention on Social media as the attention seeker that she is.
I am still waiting for your ROBUST reply to Esse. Lol
HBD TO HER BUT THE MAN HAS BEEN AROUND SOME FEMALE CHURCH MEMBERS NA,YOU CANNOT DENY WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS, EVEN THE INTERNET IS AWASH WITH THE MAN'S SHENANIGANS IN THE PAST, IT IS ALL IN THE PAST AND THE MAN HAS REPENTED OF IT, SO SECOND BASE JARE.
Nice one
Guess we have to wait till eternity before he will reply the lady that accused him of adultery
gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
He obviously has slept wit u dtz why ur bitter! Get some sense plz. Don't u hav identity?
After Chris Okotie and Oyakhilome, this Biodun is another pastor whom I can see right through his fake annointing 😳
Poor woman. Cheating husband. Anyways happy birthday MO. Keep enjoying the money.
