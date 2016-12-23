LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

"You rock and I love you forever" COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo's loving birthday message to wife

Modele, wife of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo turned a year older today. The flamboyant senior pastor of Common Wealth Of Zion Assembly Abuja(COZA) took to his Instagram to wish Pastor Mo, as she is popularly called, a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday baby! You rock and I love you forever. #CelebratingPastorMo" he captioned the photo
31 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Hapi bday dear

23 December 2016 at 10:17
Uju Phil said...

Hbd...

23 December 2016 at 10:18
Juliet Iwuno said...

How sweet of him. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:22
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Happy birthday to her

23 December 2016 at 10:22
Vina Saviour said...

Happy birthday ma'am

23 December 2016 at 10:28
iphie abraham said...

happy birthday ma







lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 10:38
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice.... Happy birthday to her

23 December 2016 at 10:39
ahabike daniel said...

FAM love

23 December 2016 at 10:46
Anonymous said...

BUT STILL HE WILL GO AND HAVE SEX WITH CHURCH MEMBERS

23 December 2016 at 11:00
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

HBD

23 December 2016 at 11:03
Anonymous said...

Is it your see? Are they your church members? Amebo

23 December 2016 at 11:06
Anonymous said...

Happy birthday mummy Mo, words can't explain how much you've been a blessing to me.May God's grace continue to rest upon you..i celebrate you

23 December 2016 at 12:51
Anonymous said...

See the beautiful woman. This woman was big during her child bearing years, I can't imagine the effort she must have put into losing weight. A man that would cheat would cheat, there is no satisfying them whether you are fat they will say is because you are fat, you lose weight it won't be enough, you are dark wahala, fair trouble. Happy birthday lovely woman. God bless you.

23 December 2016 at 12:56
Anonymous said...

Anon.11.00,have you never made any mistake since your adult years? Please let's forget the mistake and move on, especially since every party involved has moved on(especially the wife).Merry Xmas

23 December 2016 at 12:58
GALORE said...

@Ese Walter go dey yimu


Still waiting for robust reply😌




@Galore

23 December 2016 at 13:32
Anonymous said...

Na your sisters abi mama him nack? HBD Madam

23 December 2016 at 13:35
Anonymous said...

lol, this same guy that complained to his side chicks how drab and dull his wife was on bed. Abeg shift

23 December 2016 at 14:04
pink lady said...

Seriously Linda how is this new, abeg !was he not to wish her birthday wishes...

23 December 2016 at 14:04
Anonymous said...

U luv ur wife and u still cheat on her,ok o

23 December 2016 at 15:43
Anonymous said...
23 December 2016 at 15:46
Anonymous said...
23 December 2016 at 15:51
Anonymous said...
23 December 2016 at 15:54
Anonymous said...

But he had sex with that lady (former Church member) that exposed him. I think the girl is on break now cos its been a while she seeked for attention on Social media as the attention seeker that she is.

23 December 2016 at 16:45
APPLE said...

I am still waiting for your ROBUST reply to Esse. Lol

23 December 2016 at 16:45
Anonymous said...

HBD TO HER BUT THE MAN HAS BEEN AROUND SOME FEMALE CHURCH MEMBERS NA,YOU CANNOT DENY WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS, EVEN THE INTERNET IS AWASH WITH THE MAN'S SHENANIGANS IN THE PAST, IT IS ALL IN THE PAST AND THE MAN HAS REPENTED OF IT, SO SECOND BASE JARE.

23 December 2016 at 17:08
Eazzy Pompey said...

Nice one

23 December 2016 at 20:15
Anonymous said...

Guess we have to wait till eternity before he will reply the lady that accused him of adultery

23 December 2016 at 20:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:54
exciting lifestyle consult blog said...

He obviously has slept wit u dtz why ur bitter! Get some sense plz. Don't u hav identity?

24 December 2016 at 07:33
Anonymous said...

After Chris Okotie and Oyakhilome, this Biodun is another pastor whom I can see right through his fake annointing 😳

24 December 2016 at 08:32
Anonymous said...

Poor woman. Cheating husband. Anyways happy birthday MO. Keep enjoying the money.

24 December 2016 at 20:44

