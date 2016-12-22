'You borrowed sense from a mad woman' - Bobrisky slams actress Halima Abubakar

Earlier today, Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky took to his Snapchat account to share supposed details of a bank transaction he did. This somehow irritated actress Halima Abubakar, who then threw shade at him, calling his action 'Poverty' related. (Read here). Well Bobrisky wasn't going to have it and has now replied her in a nasty way.
Lol... Una get so much time to waste!
Lol
Lol...yanga dey sleep trouble come wake am. Bobrisky it's Halima not Alima olodo. Of all people na illiterate like bobrisky Halima kicked on smh... illiterate like him can use any fowl words to clap back. Yes bobrisky is mentally poor but He's right Whensaid mind ur business. He's doing what makes me relevant and I think you should also focus on what makes u relevant make everyone maintain em lane. I don't like commenting on this bob guy gist tho,will avoid next time bye!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
All of them are mad
Bob you don mad finish
Halima don buy a poisonous market o!See thunder.see killing,see finishing.ew THIS IS WHAT FREEBORN CALLS GIVING SOME ONE A BEFITTING LIFE BURIAL. dude i don't see any thing wrong the bitch said oo what is saw is advice because i don't see the reason of showing of ur account on snap chat BUT SINCE YOU ARE COMFORTABLE WITH UR SHOW OF SHAME CARRY GO DUDE.
waiting for part 2. Please nigerians make una mind una business ooooo even if he like make him show us his dick or anus na his business oo
this is what we need so that it will help us forget TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS SATANIC SCAM DEAD GOVERNMENT.
bobrisky 50% while halima %10 so bitch over to u.
#sad indeed
Lol 😁 😁 😁
Hahahahahahaha I'm loving this.... fire back halima
But this bobrisky you don't have sense showing your account balance to public I pitty you.if they kidnap you now you will be crying and your eyes go clear hide your self nd keep some secrit. People has more than that money in their account and they don't show it.i support halima abubaka for saying that poverty related is really the right word. Coz people who has real money do not even show it.
Linda I blame all this rubbish on you... You are giving all fuckkng gaylords publicity... You ar making them famous.... Imagine bobrisky now calling upright human names... Now u ar once again promoting that ugly dayo or whatever his name is... See fake fuckstard calling someone ugly..... Bastard without future... Rubbish set of people
......... Jesus is Lord............
The fight is on. Ndi ara
I though we the LGBT community used to be the most conserved, sweet and decent pple.. this Bobrisky doesn't represent us at all.. looking in a better picture, through Uti, Alex, Bryan Okwara, Godson, Flavor, RMD and Denola Grey, Kenny Badmus, and a host of others. We have Class, this guy has non.. I'm sick of all hez dramas.. it ain't funny anymore. .,😔😔😔
I trust halima to do a nasty comeback
This boy girl is talking too much on social media is not that he is fine. Wen he was dark he bi like monkey wen lick lime. Now wen he yellow he look like goat wen use cream oh boy respect yoursef and behave. Hisssx Sorry for his stupid Bea
nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Na una sabi!
Lindaikeji why are you giving this idiotic moron are undeserve public attention. Useless faggot
No joy at all... Though I don't like this guy..... Lol this guy sabi throw shades oh shai.... 100% savage response... "So she is even following me"
I blamed bloggers for giving this disturbed, depressed and double faces miscreant attention. He remains a nobody. A sight of horror to youths and healthy children. I refuse to recognize him.
I tot bobrisky warned u to leave him alone Linda, he wil drag u out soon
I tot bobrisky warned u to stop taking bout him in a sc Linda, he will drag u out soon kontinu
Da best way to execute homosexuality is by not giving them attention. Lets behave as if they dnt exist
Lool body shaming too bobrisky? Wow.
I blame halima for bringing herself so low, to even notice this freak..
Enter your comment...bob halima is ryt. u lack class. yes she gat fat face but finner dan u with talent. abeg who u epp. if anyone reply dis comment thunder wey go fire u dey do press up.
I don't know y people are giving this stupid gay guy attention.
Lol.
lol, dont even know what to type on this
1st I bleam Allima for noticing dis son of a gun.... And u Bob u nor just dey fear at all,ALlIMA na ur big aunty, but u must pay for dis I swear, d kind beaten wen u go get I swear u nor go believe....... And dis same Linda go post am
Bob bob
Who are you sef! Another basic bitch, wtf is an upright human? How many gay people have you seen crawling or rolling on the floor to move around. Why some of you prostitutes feel so self righteous is a bit confusing.
Where did gay Nigerians come from? Were they born on the moon, do they not work, eat, live and pay taxes, or are they charity cases like most of you jobless run girls, looking for old sugar daddies, who's memories are in black and white, to exploit for money?
How many people are interested in your life? Busy body, stupid confused shitstain, gay people are paying attention, you think we've come to play. Let's go. You're clearly suffering from mad cow disease.
Stfu.
They declared war on us, they think gay people are passive, and can be used as scapegoats, in the end the gays defend and fight for themselves, if no one else does.
Well sha, I blame Halima. Linda take note!
Awww...Crazy Muna that wldve ordinarily said 'whatever makes him happy'is a changed person now, im impressed, all thanks to God.
Linda, bobstupid go soon call u lesbian and I hope u'll post it on ur blog if u don't leave himm/her alone an for halima,she no busy with movie script wey make her get time to dey follow that ugly tin for snapchat. Let that frustrated ting be... dee
Did someone jus say RMD...uti....Bryan okwara....flavor.....denola grey are all gay....yeeeeeh������������������
Why will halima decend so low sef? Some people will just wake up one day and decide to throw their dignity to dogs..
Long Live LIB
Dumb people always say it's my right, esp when they don't want to learn. who said it isn't? It's the dumbest thing to be posting account balance and transactions on SM still, to me it's like trying too hard to be seen as rich.....way way petty, 7m naira, what's that in dollars again? People are hiding Thiers & you're flaunting your gay ass change.
I cant waste my data on dis confused fellow
Thunder fire you Bobrisky!! Ur time is coming very soon and you will realise how irritating you are as a sub-human. U dont deserve to be seen or heard. Very soon u shall realise that Nigeria is not a place for you. Bastard!!
Despite sisi bobrisky dirty life style, madam Halima no get right to Diss am. Na him wall n Na him Dani if he post him obituary. Trouble sleep yanga go wake am. She for just mind her biz. She attention wey she done give dis mumu n d insult wey him throw back to our star actress. She really fall her hand. We all know say bobrisky Na kolo and social miscreant Na sit down look be him case. Na dis same big girls dey patronize him cancer bleaching creams. Even my goat nor dey follow am n lolo halima dey follow am for ig. Bobrisky ur judgement dey come soonest. Na kpankere dem go take do tatoo for ur body. Omo jatijati.
Just Passing! And Yes, With Speeeeeeeeed...
Uju the resident basket case, shit stain of LIB, Ofcourse you think Mugu is crazy and you would be impressed.
Both of you are basic bitches.
Am as shocked as you are. Wasn't sure I read right. So they are BI-SEXUALS....... lmao. No judging here, oh dear Lord!
