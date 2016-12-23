LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Yomi Black's wife shares breastfeeding video of her 14 month old son

Yomi Black's wife, Liz John Black shared a video of her breastfeeding her 14 month old son and thanked God for giving her the strength to be able to do so. She wrote:






"I want to thank God for a wonderful year, it's been very educating and enlightening. I thank God for the strength to breast-feed my baby for 14 months. I thank God for my family and my friends, my business and career. #Thankgod #BeGrateful #TheImportantThingsOfLife"
28 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

23 December 2016 at 09:55
Uju Phil said...

Cutie_pie ��

23 December 2016 at 09:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:57
Anonymous said...

Nonsense and this is news too?
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew.

23 December 2016 at 09:59
dj banti said...

Nice boobs

23 December 2016 at 10:01
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Rubbish!And this one na news huh? WHAT A SHAME breast feeding 14 months old baby. PLEASE WHAT IS SO SPECIAL ABOUT THIS HUH? my dear attention seeker if i were u which i reject to be i will not show the world my falling breast.
And the best way to thank that ur god is by showing the world the thing u call breast or beast huh?BACK OFF BITCH.


















#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 10:01
APPLE said...

Nonsense ! Must they share everything??!! Madam oya show us when you and your husband are fucking. OLODO!

23 December 2016 at 10:05
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Good

23 December 2016 at 10:05
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
owkkk... buh breastfeeding video jst doesn't sit well with me

23 December 2016 at 10:06
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Nice, she try.

23 December 2016 at 10:07
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Nice one

23 December 2016 at 10:07
christie benjamin said...

Good for her.

23 December 2016 at 10:14
Juliet Iwuno said...

Cute little boy. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:26
Ohiren's Zone said...

Just like Kylie's boobs.

23 December 2016 at 10:31
evy claret said...

The baby was not even sucking the breast but sleeping


Eva Da Diva...

23 December 2016 at 10:36
Odibe Blessing said...

Awwwwww cute boy...

23 December 2016 at 10:41
iphie abraham said...

Nice












lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 10:44
Anonymous said...

Ewwwh. Say what u like but 14 mths is too long to still be breastfeeding. When do u plan to wean him? At 3years? At this age he is a toddler and should be eating semi solids not tied to ur boobs.

23 December 2016 at 11:03
Anonymous said...

If u av a problem with dis pics then check urslf..fucking pervert. This is a very beautiful picture.

23 December 2016 at 11:12
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

LOVELY

23 December 2016 at 11:29
mia said...

trash

23 December 2016 at 11:35
Anonymous said...

And what is that supposed to mean. 2moro your houseboy , maiguard, driver may start eyeing you and want to touch. you will start wondering why. Gross. It may be innocent but it is obscene for God's sake.

23 December 2016 at 12:17
Ayo Akinnawo said...

so, nobody is gonna talk about still breastfeeding a 14month old??

23 December 2016 at 13:22
Anonymous said...

How is this news?

23 December 2016 at 14:24
calister said...

Welldon my dear, some lady's can not give their baby breast up to 6 months ,so their breast will not fall.

23 December 2016 at 17:06
Anonymous said...

Real Olodo, and I used to like the lady but don't get this crap.
Good for you if ur breastfeeding a 14months old child but don't bring it on social media; we don't care Lizzy. Keep your breast to Yomi and your son.
What's all this crap about, really disgusting.
Some people breastfeed for 24months, good for them. Were you expecting people to clap for you or say you're the best or are you going through postnatal depression or what cos I don't get this stupidity.
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeew.

23 December 2016 at 23:43
Anonymous said...

What is all these display of breast on the internet these days all in the name of feeding babies? It is becoming irritating abeg. Hide you vital and private parts please. It is only for you and your husband not for public consumption

24 December 2016 at 03:33
Anonymous said...

Why do African like to copy white people? This display of breast doesnt go down well with me. If whites are mad, must you follow them to be mad? Please hide your body biko

24 December 2016 at 03:39

Post a Comment

