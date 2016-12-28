"Yes I am happy & my life is perfect" - Rukky Sanda

Rukky Sanda shared a video of herself dancing and wrote this beautiful message. Read what she wrote:
Mood; I wake up this happy everyday... Literally smiling & then I thank my Good Gracious Amazing GOD for another day given... If u wake up next to me seeing the big smile on my face, u'd prolly think I'm cray* cray* Lol! But that smile I wear d & positivity that fills my heart is nothing short but d Grace of My Living God and his presence... He says Surrender all to me to my will & I shall guide and Direct ur path... It's how I live my life... They say she's too happy, she has no problem her life is perfect, I can goo onn and on.... Yes I am happy & my life is perfect even tho some might say there's nothing like perfection* Guess what!!! I don't agree... I say when u give it to God to do his will, he will PERFECT everything dat concerns u. Tz been an Eventful year... I won't go into details cos I don't believe in talking or posting everything, (I Keep it Simple) Only confine in God & move on knowing he's in charge & dats 💯 😊story... Story.. 😂😂😂 Anyways Compliments Of the season to everyone. Fans I love u all & keep u in my prayers... I hope u find ur happy place... I pray God uplifts & elevates u in every area of ur life... I pray 2017 brings u all d blessings u hope for and d few days left in this year brings u nothing but Joy & pleasant surprises. Stay Positive and keep God first always... Much love to u guys... (Btw* @rukkysandastudios page will be officially active soon with set pics, food tutorials and all my snaps) Tz going to be an interesting page) Casting calls will be posted on there too and I am personally running d page) God bless u all. Wish u a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year In Advance...💋💋💋💋💋😍🎉🎊🎉🎊
4 comments:
Merry Christmas beautiful, xo 😘
Lovely. Kip it up dear
Beautiful
Merry Christmas beautiful Rukky.
Post a Comment