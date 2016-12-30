Wow! Watch Big Sean grab Jhene Aiko's bum and boobs while they perform on stage (18+)
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean don't seem to be bothered that the world is watching anymore, lol. The couple showed massive PDA as they performed on stage. While Jhene Aiko sang, they both danced to the song and Big Sean grabbed Jhene's bum, squeezing it and kissing her at the same time, then when she turned around, he kissed her some more, grabbed her boobs and even tried to bend her over, lol. Watch the videos after the cut...
