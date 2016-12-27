Would you rock these toenails?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
God Forbid
Nay.
Nay
Nay biko ...merited happiness
bitches over to una
For where
A big NAY. The nails r scary..
Na correct injury dey round the corner , and your a babe not a bird.
Heck no, these are raw weapons!
Horrible
Maka why?Long Live LIB
Nay.
Post a Comment
14 comments:
God Forbid
Nay.
Nay.
Nay
Nay biko
...merited happiness
bitches over to una
For where
A big NAY. The nails r scary..
Na correct injury dey round the corner , and your a babe not a bird.
Heck no, these are raw weapons!
Horrible
Nay
Maka why?
Long Live LIB
Nay.
Post a Comment