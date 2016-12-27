Woman stabs her husband to death during a Christmas houseparty, in front of guests

Mara Flore Lewis is said to have attacked Fred Lewis III, at a friend's Christmas house party in Virginia. Trouble started after Mara accused her husband of cheating on her after seeing something on his phone..
The man is said to have made a rude comment allegedly confirming his infidelity. The couple argued loudly and before anyone could stop her, Mara went into the kitchen in the home, took a knife and stabbed her husband.
He was rushed to hospital where he died. Mara told police her intention was not to kill him but to injure him. She has been charged with 2nd degree murder...
14 comments:
********************nawa oooo...... Ngwanu******goan atone for ur sins
The spirit that has entered some women this December is definitely not a good one.......maka y.......
Nawa o, people shld learn how to control their anger.may his soul rip
Another female predator. You see why most of these women should be beaten? This is to keep them in their place, because the rate of domestic violence caused by women is unreal. And when people talk about domestic violence, they talk about women as victims. This sadistic distortion of reality would definitely spark a backlash from rational minds, which would reduce women back to a narrow abyss they belong.
Red Christmas!DAME LINDA IS THIS ONE NO BE DOMESTIC VIOLENT HUH? CAUSE NA WOMAN DID IT HUH? what a corruption and a side game,this is why freeborn will kept speaking against women's evil act more than men. ONCE IS A WOMAN U CAN'T SEE DOMESTIC VIOLENT CAPTION BUT ONES IS A MAN DOMESTIC VIOLENT CAPTION EVERY WHERE AS IF MN WHERE NOT CREATED BY GOD. This bitch should be hang she is not fit to be a human. what kind of Christmas is this huh? FREEBORN WEPT!
#sad indeed
Na waoh... Rip man.
Good for her
Hmmmm
...merited happiness
This is pure evil....
Evil
Good for her,a very stupid girl!now get ready to rotten in jail idiot.
Hian! Anger is bad o
Lib addict#just passing#
