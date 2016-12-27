LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Woman stabs her husband to death during a Christmas houseparty, in front of guests

A 27 year old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she stabbed her 26 year old husband to death at a Christmas house party, in front of a room full with other party goers.

Mara Flore Lewis is said to have attacked Fred Lewis III, at a friend's Christmas house party in Virginia. Trouble started after Mara accused her husband of cheating on her after seeing something on his phone..



The man is said to have made a rude comment allegedly confirming his infidelity. The couple argued loudly and before anyone could stop her, Mara went into the kitchen in the home, took a knife and stabbed her husband.

He was rushed to hospital where he died. Mara told police her intention was not to kill him but to injure him. She has been charged with 2nd degree murder...
Posted by at 12/27/2016 11:25:00 am

14 comments:

Chizzy Liz said...

********************nawa oooo...... Ngwanu******goan atone for ur sins

27 December 2016 at 11:28
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

The spirit that has entered some women this December is definitely not a good one.......maka y.......

27 December 2016 at 11:28
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Nawa o, people shld learn how to control their anger.may his soul rip

27 December 2016 at 11:31
Lara Ilara said...

Another female predator. You see why most of these women should be beaten? This is to keep them in their place, because the rate of domestic violence caused by women is unreal. And when people talk about domestic violence, they talk about women as victims. This sadistic distortion of reality would definitely spark a backlash from rational minds, which would reduce women back to a narrow abyss they belong.

27 December 2016 at 11:31
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Red Christmas!DAME LINDA IS THIS ONE NO BE DOMESTIC VIOLENT HUH? CAUSE NA WOMAN DID IT HUH? what a corruption and a side game,this is why freeborn will kept speaking against women's evil act more than men. ONCE IS A WOMAN U CAN'T SEE DOMESTIC VIOLENT CAPTION BUT ONES IS A MAN DOMESTIC VIOLENT CAPTION EVERY WHERE AS IF MN WHERE NOT CREATED BY GOD. This bitch should be hang she is not fit to be a human. what kind of Christmas is this huh? FREEBORN WEPT!
























#sad indeed

27 December 2016 at 11:31
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Red Christmas!DAME LINDA IS THIS ONE NO BE DOMESTIC VIOLENT HUH? CAUSE NA WOMAN DID IT HUH? what a corruption and a side game,this is why freeborn will kept speaking against women's evil act more than men. ONCE IS A WOMAN U CAN'T SEE DOMESTIC VIOLENT CAPTION BUT ONES IS A MAN DOMESTIC VIOLENT CAPTION EVERY WHERE AS IF MN WHERE NOT CREATED BY GOD. This bitch should be hang she is not fit to be a human. what kind of Christmas is this huh? FREEBORN WEPT!
























#sad indeed

27 December 2016 at 11:31
castolee said...

Na wa ooooo Earn free bitcoin

27 December 2016 at 11:33
Uju Phil said...

Na waoh... Rip man.

27 December 2016 at 11:33
Winny's Blog said...

Good for her

27 December 2016 at 11:35
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmm


...merited happiness

27 December 2016 at 11:37
Kunta Wayne said...

This is pure evil....

27 December 2016 at 11:41
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Evil

27 December 2016 at 11:44
daniel ubong said...

Good for her,a very stupid girl!now get ready to rotten in jail idiot.

27 December 2016 at 11:44
Iphie Abraham said...

Hian! Anger is bad o







Lib addict#just passing#

27 December 2016 at 12:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts