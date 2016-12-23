LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Woman beaten by her step-daughter in Kebbi State

A woman was reportedly beaten by her stepdaughter in Kebbi State. It wasn't the first time, she had been previously beaten by her drunk stepson.  According to Aunty Ziya, who shared the story on Instagram, the woman's daughter from her first marriage had come for a visit and the co-wife refused to give her food. The woman reported the matter to their husband, who reprimanded his first wife.
The first wife put a call to her married daughter, a lawyer resident in Sokoto state. After listening to whatever her mother must have told her, she went into her stepmother's room, locked the door and began to beat the woman's daughter. And when the woman tried to save her daughter, she also started beating her too. Read the rest of the post below:
"{Somewhere in Kebbi state Nigeria, is a literate widow who re-marries a man that has one illetrate wife with kids. The second wife hasn't found ultimate happiness but is doing what some African Arewa women are doing "being patient in her new home especially with her co-wife. Things are soar, there was this time her stepson(drunkard) beat her up because she had an argument with his mother. I don't want to talk of other assaults that happened against her before, the most recent is when her daughter from her former marriage visits her and her co-wife refused to give her food (they take turns to cook). According to her, there was no more food (one of the excuses she always gives whenever the second wife has visitors). She reported her to their husband and he scolded the first wife. One thing let to another, the first wife rang her daughter who is married in sokoto state to come over. Only Allah (SWT) knows what the first wife told her daughter. Next thing, her daughter went to her stepmother's room, locked the door and started to beat her stepmother's daughter. Not minding she's a lawyer and knows the implications of her actions, started to beat her step mother also when she tried to stop her from beating her daughter. Their husband broke the door to get in to stop what was happening because his daughter refused to open the and stop beating her stepmother.} WHATEVER IT TAKES WE MUST FIND JUSTICE FOR THIS WOMAN @drzus someone in Kebbi needs help.. We can't keep on like this.. NOOOOOOO! This is unacceptable behavior ba jaka aka kawo musu ba.. This is the second time this woman is showing she have kids to fight for her.. Well guess what she now have people to fight back... Wallahi WITH FULL FORCE I WILL NOT REST TILL I GET JUSTICE FOR YOU... NO THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE.. WALLAHI SUNYI KADAN.. "
Posted by at 12/23/2016 06:32:00 am

21 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Whatever!

23 December 2016 at 06:37
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Polygamy,I hate that thing with a passion. Whoever told me. that two or more women can live peacefully under the sme room sharing same man obviously didn't do his research well.

Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:38
livingstone chibuike said...

Dat bitch won't hv peace in life...as she treated her step-mum dats how her inlaws wil treat her some day..

23 December 2016 at 06:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:39
Bonita Bislam said...

Haaaaa all these mundane practices that exist in polygamous families is so so irksome.
Loool @ "ba jaka aka kawo musu ba"... punching bag is inevitable in most polygamous families

23 December 2016 at 06:44
kunta said...

Na them sabi

23 December 2016 at 06:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

23 December 2016 at 06:47
Anonymous said...

Why do I feel quite uninterested in this story. This is a family issue, sort yourself out and don't disturb our peace!!!!

23 December 2016 at 06:48
Anonymous said...

It's none of our business, call ur sultan

23 December 2016 at 06:50
Uju Phil said...

They should better do something to curtail it before it gets out of hand... #CantSimplyShout

23 December 2016 at 06:51
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
step sometins sha...

23 December 2016 at 07:02
Vina Saviour said...

Oh this time around is step daughter not step mother anymore muna kontinu

23 December 2016 at 07:15
Loveth Cynthia Loveth said...

The reverse is now the case



99% of girls cannot for what this girl was doing! Watch Video Here

23 December 2016 at 07:25
Anonymous said...

This looks like 'sex - demand' injuries. What a body part! I am 'carried'.

23 December 2016 at 07:28
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Hmmmmmm......kids of these days

23 December 2016 at 07:31
iphie abraham said...

sorry madam, polygamy is bad






lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:42
Anonymous said...

I must say that the informant is suffering from epic stupidity if not why is the 2nd wife staying in a hostile environment in the name of marriage. Can't she see that the first wife and her children are angry with her or should she wait until she is killed. She knew what she was getting into when she decided to become a second wife so she should deal with it.

The essence of this is to put the daughter (a lawyer in bad light.)

My candid advice is for her to leave the marriage cos life has no duplicate.

Godwin A

23 December 2016 at 07:43
Cruz said...

The lawyer daughter of the first wife ought to b punished. She is a lawyer n she behaved in that manner. Buh wait o,shey d second wife n her daughter no fit join hand to beat d hell outta her?

23 December 2016 at 08:07
ERRANDS IN LAGOS - 08032648192 Pin- 55A740F9 said...

Na wah o. Step mother and daughter wahala

Add us for all your EXPRESS ERRANDS this festive period

23 December 2016 at 08:26
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:06
evy claret said...

So only one lady beat up mother and daughter? They could not fight back



Eva Da Diva...

23 December 2016 at 10:39

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts