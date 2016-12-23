Woman beaten by her step-daughter in Kebbi State

The first wife put a call to her married daughter, a lawyer resident in Sokoto state. After listening to whatever her mother must have told her, she went into her stepmother's room, locked the door and began to beat the woman's daughter. And when the woman tried to save her daughter, she also started beating her too. Read the rest of the post below:
"{Somewhere in Kebbi state Nigeria, is a literate widow who re-marries a man that has one illetrate wife with kids. The second wife hasn't found ultimate happiness but is doing what some African Arewa women are doing "being patient in her new home especially with her co-wife. Things are soar, there was this time her stepson(drunkard) beat her up because she had an argument with his mother. I don't want to talk of other assaults that happened against her before, the most recent is when her daughter from her former marriage visits her and her co-wife refused to give her food (they take turns to cook). According to her, there was no more food (one of the excuses she always gives whenever the second wife has visitors). She reported her to their husband and he scolded the first wife. One thing let to another, the first wife rang her daughter who is married in sokoto state to come over. Only Allah (SWT) knows what the first wife told her daughter. Next thing, her daughter went to her stepmother's room, locked the door and started to beat her stepmother's daughter. Not minding she's a lawyer and knows the implications of her actions, started to beat her step mother also when she tried to stop her from beating her daughter. Their husband broke the door to get in to stop what was happening because his daughter refused to open the and stop beating her stepmother.} WHATEVER IT TAKES WE MUST FIND JUSTICE FOR THIS WOMAN @drzus someone in Kebbi needs help.. We can't keep on like this.. NOOOOOOO! This is unacceptable behavior ba jaka aka kawo musu ba.. This is the second time this woman is showing she have kids to fight for her.. Well guess what she now have people to fight back... Wallahi WITH FULL FORCE I WILL NOT REST TILL I GET JUSTICE FOR YOU... NO THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE.. WALLAHI SUNYI KADAN.. "
Polygamy,I hate that thing with a passion. Whoever told me. that two or more women can live peacefully under the sme room sharing same man obviously didn't do his research well.
Dat bitch won't hv peace in life...as she treated her step-mum dats how her inlaws wil treat her some day..
Haaaaa all these mundane practices that exist in polygamous families is so so irksome.
Loool @ "ba jaka aka kawo musu ba"... punching bag is inevitable in most polygamous families
Why do I feel quite uninterested in this story. This is a family issue, sort yourself out and don't disturb our peace!!!!
It's none of our business, call ur sultan
They should better do something to curtail it before it gets out of hand... #CantSimplyShout
Oh this time around is step daughter not step mother anymore muna kontinu
Hmmmmmm......kids of these days
sorry madam, polygamy is bad
I must say that the informant is suffering from epic stupidity if not why is the 2nd wife staying in a hostile environment in the name of marriage. Can't she see that the first wife and her children are angry with her or should she wait until she is killed. She knew what she was getting into when she decided to become a second wife so she should deal with it.
The essence of this is to put the daughter (a lawyer in bad light.)
My candid advice is for her to leave the marriage cos life has no duplicate.
The lawyer daughter of the first wife ought to b punished. She is a lawyer n she behaved in that manner. Buh wait o,shey d second wife n her daughter no fit join hand to beat d hell outta her?
Na wah o. Step mother and daughter wahala
So only one lady beat up mother and daughter? They could not fight back
