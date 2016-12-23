Woman attacked by circus leopard while protecting her Godson from it

Yakovleva was attending a circus show with her godson and his mother, Oksana Uskova, in Bogotol, Siberia where they were watching a leopard perform.
The leopard had reportedly become aggressive and was taken away by its handlers but was returned to the ring. Soon after it was brought back to the show, the big cat lunged at Timofey who was seated on the sixth row with his mother and godmother, but Yakovleva was quick to come to the rescue. She crouched over her godson seconds before the animal dug into her with its teeth.
Luckily her injuries were not life-threatening though she lost a lot of blood and fainted afterwards. She is currently recuperating at the hospital and intends to sue the circus organisers.
7 comments:
too bad but I wonder wat wil mak me pay money nd watch animal perform....rubbish
Wishing her a speedy recovery. Linda take note!
Awwww... Speedy recovery brave heart ♥ #BlessYou
Thank God she is alive. Whites dnt listen at all. All dis dangerous animals are nt gud to b close with. Period
Thank God she is alive
Serves all of them right!! From those who capture these free creatures and force them into captivity to entertain humans for profit, to those who pay to enjoy such sport
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
