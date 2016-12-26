Woman allegedly killed husband on Christmas day for his inability to provide
According to Facebook
user, Prince Uchenna Ahanotu, a woman killed her husband by stabbing
him because he could not provide for the family. This sad incident
occurred on Christmas day in Majidun Awori, Ikorodu, Lagos state.
19 comments:
Hmmmm
nawa oo baba God epp us oo
Now she can eat his meat.
Eva Da Diva...
Imagine,all in ikorodu! Please is this one not DOMESTIC VIOLENT OR E PASS AM HUH? If na woman now domestic violent flag go full every where. WHY ON THIS EVIL WORLD WILL MAKE A WOMAN TO KILL HER HUSBAND FOR A SHORT MERE CHRISTMAS THAT WILL COME AN GO HUH? Gosh! This bitch is a monster who cane to kill not a wife please. SHE SHOULD BE KILLED THE SAME WAY SHE KILL HER SELF FOR A CHRISTMAS THAT WILL COME AN GO.
that is freeborn's judgement for her.
#sad indeed
Evil
Witches people marry dis days in d name of marriage
Jesu! See what stupidity and anger led her to do
Lib addict#just pasing#
Ok so who will now provide for her? Shebi she will now struggle to provide for herself? What am I even saying sef, she will be behind bars for the rest of her live..
Long Live LIB
***********************she asked for money..... He couldn't provided...... Argument got heated......he probably hit the woman first...... And got stabbed in self defense ***********
She just wasted this man...sad indeed
Now that you killed him has he provided the things you want now? Life is just so worthless in this country.
Is this how cheap human life has become? Hmmmmmm
Sad
Enter your comment...she will enjoy jail.
OMG, WHAT A WICKED WOMAN
AUNTY LINDA 👩
Make she chop the man's cup now,rubbish.
Smilin......does des tinz happen? Smilin....God av mercy on u woman n rip oooooo ...d result of a wicked wife!
Hmmmmm it well
