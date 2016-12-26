LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Woman allegedly killed husband on Christmas day for his inability to provide

According to Facebook user, Prince Uchenna Ahanotu, a woman killed her husband by stabbing him because he could not provide for the family. This sad incident occurred on Christmas day in Majidun Awori, Ikorodu, Lagos state.



19 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Hmmmm

26 December 2016 at 16:23
ola oluwa said...

nawa oo baba God epp us oo

26 December 2016 at 16:26
evy claret said...

Now she can eat his meat.


Eva Da Diva...

26 December 2016 at 16:26
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Imagine,all in ikorodu! Please is this one not DOMESTIC VIOLENT OR E PASS AM HUH? If na woman now domestic violent flag go full every where. WHY ON THIS EVIL WORLD WILL MAKE A WOMAN TO KILL HER HUSBAND FOR A SHORT MERE CHRISTMAS THAT WILL COME AN GO HUH? Gosh! This bitch is a monster who cane to kill not a wife please. SHE SHOULD BE KILLED THE SAME WAY SHE KILL HER SELF FOR A CHRISTMAS THAT WILL COME AN GO.
that is freeborn's judgement for her.






















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 16:29
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

26 December 2016 at 16:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Evil

26 December 2016 at 16:35
livingstone chibuike said...

Witches people marry dis days in d name of marriage

26 December 2016 at 16:38
Iphie Abraham said...

Jesu! See what stupidity and anger led her to do










Lib addict#just pasing#

26 December 2016 at 16:51
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Ok so who will now provide for her? Shebi she will now struggle to provide for herself? What am I even saying sef, she will be behind bars for the rest of her live..

Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 16:51
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************she asked for money..... He couldn't provided...... Argument got heated......he probably hit the woman first...... And got stabbed in self defense ***********

26 December 2016 at 16:51
kunta said...

She just wasted this man...sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 16:54
Noble Ajuz said...

Now that you killed him has he provided the things you want now? Life is just so worthless in this country.

26 December 2016 at 17:02
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Is this how cheap human life has become? Hmmmmmm

26 December 2016 at 17:04
RareSpecie Z said...

Sad

26 December 2016 at 17:04
ladyblue said...

Enter your comment...she will enjoy jail.

26 December 2016 at 17:47
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

OMG, WHAT A WICKED WOMAN





AUNTY LINDA 👩






26 December 2016 at 18:06
daniel ubong said...

Make she chop the man's cup now,rubbish.

26 December 2016 at 18:27
Bertila Clu said...

Smilin......does des tinz happen? Smilin....God av mercy on u woman n rip oooooo ...d result of a wicked wife!

26 December 2016 at 18:30
uchenna uduh said...

Hmmmmm it well

26 December 2016 at 18:45

