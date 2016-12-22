"Wives deserve to be cherished" Comic actor Mr Ibu says as he shares his wife's pic on IG
John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, shared this photo of his wife on IG with the caption
"My wife's pics is my greeting cards this year and I like to say happy xmas to all my friends and those that value their wives cos they deserve to be cherished".
10 comments:
*********************was dat woman born and bred in Aba abi Onitsha??????? Wor sorta Raz hair style is dat????????? Myl to ur post*********I can deal*******thumbs up
LOL! I can see the luv he has for dis his wife. Nice.
Nna, Chukwu gozie gi! Linda take note!
Good one
Ok o! Ibu Been Going Gagasss For this his wife. Love Nwantintiii...
Warisdis
MONKEY NO FINE BUT HIM PAPA LIKE AM.
Dat hair is beautiful.....i love it
That's great.
hmm someone is lovestruck!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment