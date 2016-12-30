Will Smith's movie, Collateral Beauty in Cinemas from today

The private screening for the movie ‘Collateral Beauty’ was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Genesis Deluxe Cinema, The Palms, Lekki, Lagos. The hall was filled with Linda Ikeji’s Blog readers, filmmakers and distributors of the movie.
It tells the story of “Love, time, death — these three things that connect every single human being on Earth. We long for love, we wish we had more time, and we fear death”. Will Smith (Howard) is a creative, charismatic, advertising executive who used to love life but now hates it since his daughter’s death. Howard spends lots of time writing letters, not to people but to “things” as a means of therapy. When his notes bring unexpected personal responses, he begins to understand how these constants interlock in a life fully lived and how even the deepest loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.
Some of LIB readers had this to say about the movie;
“The movie is different. I like the way they made the angels so obvious, no wings and no halo. It is very realistic. I encourage everyone to go and see the movie especially those that are grieving it will help them pass through their grief. The story line is very natural, not fictional, it is more of what we face in life, how to handle life issues and it is an educative movie. I also got a new definition of death. “Death has its own beauty and it is a part of the whole circle life, so does Love and Time,” said Olarenwaju.
Tobi Awosika said,
“It is beautiful, very emotional and filled with great actors. I know lost but I got to see what losing your child feels like. When you lose something you should just let it go because you are not only harming yourself mentally but people around too”.
CEO of Blue Pictures, Mrs. Joy Ilibeno-Odiete said,
“I am hopeful audiences will discover this terrific film that is well done and uplifting and has a great message of hope and connection. I encourage everyone to the movie as it hits cinemas across Nigeria today Friday, December 30, 2016.
Watch the trailer of the movie as we anticipate it release in cinemas on Friday, December 30, 2016.
