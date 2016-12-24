Wife cries out as husband's alleged mistress OAP Divine Ighovie, allegedly stabbed and stripped her naked

A Facebook user, Jessica Taylor Omamuli whose husband was transferred to Ughelli, Delta state claims that her husband's mistress OAP Divine Ighovie barged into her home with thugs, beat her up, stripped her naked and recorded the incident. The wife and mother who according to her Facebook profile, is a Senior Consultant at Taylora Odinz said she had gone to the Police to report the incident and that the OAP is now in hiding. Read what she wrote after the cut...
My wonderful family. Who am I without you guys. I love you all to the moon and stars.
My husband got a job earlier this year in Ughelli delta state. We live in Lagos. Due to the job he moved down. This is my second visit. Let me not bore you with plenty story. I want to be as brief as possible and I hope this will let us women stand our grounds and take up praying for our spouse at all times.
This morning this DIVINE IGHOVIE came into the house (ask me how, she had keys. Keys my husband gave her) my husband said cos of his busy schedule he got a lady to cook and clean plus special duties too.
With a hammer he was hitting me while another held me. I struggled and got the hammer. That was when she dashed into the kitchen for knife.
On seeing the knife I dashed into the toilet So I can lock myself in but they pushed the door open. I don't know how to explain how she stabbed me. I felt the blood trickling down my back. She put the knife to my neck and that's how she tore off my dress. Video my naked. I've been to the police station. I have given my statement.
Divine IGHOVIE is in hiding.
The police are looking for you Divine IGHOVIE. With the medical report gotten from the police I proceeded to general hospital in Ughelli. My back was sutured. I'm hypertensive and my bp is over the sky high. I've taken my medicine.
I'm a lot calm now.
I've asked my husband several questions. I'm still wondering what promises he made? I'm asking if he ever said we are not married;?
She took my phone and dell note book. Imagine So petty, a thief and as well and classless
Divine IGHOVIE, you have done what a slit knows how. But you wait and see how I'm responding. I'm a law abiding citizen and with the LAW i will wage such a war that when you come back to this world you will stay away from married men
On a final note, married women out there do you pray for your husbands? If you haven't start RIGHT NOW. these bitches ate using voodoo and all sorts of black magic but we will win
DIVINE IGHOVIE, you kept bragging you're a bad ass. My question to you now WHY ARE YOU IN HIDING? YOU CAN'T HIDE FOR LONG. THAT'S FOR SURE.
53 comments:
Aah is uncalled for
As usual, it ends with prayers while the married man goes Scott free and the shareholders (the women) disgrace themselves in every way.Smh
Until every defaulting partner in marriage takes full responsibility for his/her infidelity, women will always be a concubine to pain.
Story! See apc lie!WHY NOT SHOW US THE PICTURES OF THE WOUNDS AN THE NAKEDNESS HUH?who do we ask huh? My dear you for look for another way to lie against ur husband mistress not this way n.a.FORGING UP STORIES TO PUT THE BITCH IN TROUBLE IS THE NOT THE REMEDY AS FAR UR HUSBAND STILL LOVE HER. Half Becked story FREEBORN DON'T BELIEVE EVERY TRASH HE READ ON SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE YOU BITCH CAN LIE FOR SATAN. Until i hear from the other bitch story this one is still a suspect.
#sad indeed
Story! See apc lie!WHY NOT SHOW US THE PICTURES OF THE WOUNDS AN THE NAKEDNESS HUH?who do we ask huh? My dear you for look for another way to lie against ur husband mistress not this way n.a.FORGING UP STORIES TO PUT THE BITCH IN TROUBLE IS THE NOT THE REMEDY AS FAR UR HUSBAND STILL LOVE HER. Half Becked story FREEBORN DON'T BELIEVE EVERY TRASH HE READ ON SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE YOU BITCH CAN LIE FOR SATAN. Until i hear from the other bitch story this one is still a suspect.
Bitches and their every wahala God why did u create them huh?
#sad indeed
All these bold side pieces. I pray one day, one of you is skinned alive by an angry wife then you'll all stop. The nerve of her beating up the wife. How dare she. For every girl who has ever slept with a married man and had the guts to even exchange words with the wife, may your 2017 be hell on earth. Bastard shameless women. Yes i said it o
Maybe your husband promised her marriage and she sees you as d intruder. Madam,your husband is playing games with d wrong person. Sorry o.
Mad dog
See women palavar. Your husband cause am. Go stay with husband cos he too like women. Madam woman beater you go soon pay. Non sense.instead make una beat the man for lieing.
You are the kind of man a woman should not settle for. Your comment shows you can do worse than the man.
They will surely reap what they sow
Serious something
My Dear, the prayer part drained me.
Wait, ur husbands mistress stabbed u and ur asking to pray for our husbands? When will women learn???
Long Live LIB
iVabulous said...
na so so stuffs we go dey see now... love ur family to the moon??wats d relevance
Ifeneme!
House wreckers are just everywhere,they forget that what goes around always comes aroun. Dear house wreacker if you don't remember God, remember Karma, cos it's just a darling bitch, quite sad! #CheatSucks
Freeborn, ur Very Intelligent and Smarts! This story Doesn't Sound Real. More like an Allegation to Hang The so Called Mistress...
Wait, ur husbands mistress stabbed u and ur asking to pray for our husbands? When will women learn???
Long Live LIB
There is more to This Story! Until I Hear From the other Person..
Hmmmmmmmm,things dey happen sha
lib addict#just passing#
This voodoo talk is just annoying. No voodoo!!!! These men are just y cheats!!! Get it into our heads. Haba!
As for madam OAP, why you run? You be terminator na. Dey terrorise people up and down. You are invisible. You are untouchable. Idiot. Shameless one. Wen u for dey chop your food in hiding you dey do pass yourself. Pray they catch you and deal with you mercilessly.
It is sad after all ur husband to u, u r still making excuses for him. So after all de side chic did to u I didn't read de part u said ur husband took dis action or dat action. I feel sorry for u
************************u went through all dix jux cos of one premature weak amu*******retreating to the convent
Na only the prayer part!! What about the man being a saint. All the blame was on juju and the lady. The man is more guilty than the juju and mistress.
Ok
This that sh#t I don't like. We men no dey try at all.. #RespectYourWoman
By sayn dt,d woman showed dt her n nt Divine z d dumb one
And may your he'll begin now in 2016, idiot after you have retired from runs with people's husband when u were single u now want to cause girls that are doing the same to your husband . Did U die when u were fucking other women's husbands and now that u are married and they are fucking yours , u want them to die . Hisssssssssss. Plz hit the gym and lose weight so that your husband can be attracted to you again
Seriously!nawa o.
There's more to this story biko
...merited happiness
You are right
There are a lot to tell from the Facebook profile of the accuser. She comes across as a loud old runs babe. She even called the man her sugar daddy at a point in time. For me there are more to this story and the man seems to be a professional prostidude.
nna nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
I just checked that lady divine on Facebook, she is even fatter than this wife. I guess the man loves them massive. Yes the man is the foundation of this problem just like every man whose house is unsettled. This woman was attacked by another human being for Christ sake you guys look at it from that angle. Even if cheating and adultery is not punishable office, attempted murder and attemt to cause bodily harm is. The lady did it and not the husband! If you're a woman you'll understand she's talking from emotions rather than pointing accusing fingers. Stop blaming her!
I just checked that lady divine on Facebook, she is even fatter than this wife. I guess the man loves them massive. Yes the man is the foundation of this problem just like every man whose house is unsettled. This woman was attacked by another human being for Christ sake you guys look at it from that angle. Even if cheating and adultery is not punishable office, attempted murder and attemt to cause bodily harm is. The lady did it and not the husband! If you're a woman you'll understand she's talking from emotions rather than pointing accusing fingers. Stop blaming her!
U r very correct....just imagine his comment
Men sef no dey stay one place they start trouble telling both parties different things and lies
Mrs wife wat d mistress did was wrong but re u sure u didn't provoke her
Can u imagine his comment....birds of d same feather
Men are d problem must u Pple cheat
Useless man
Good for them!confusion everywhere.
Oh no. You did not just talk about praying for the motherfucker of a man who is not even up to beginning called a woman that you are calling your husband. Fiat of all he needs to be beaten aND his balls pulled off so he can be celibate for life. Second he needs to be tied down with rope and beaten to a pulp. Then you need to get him out of your life. He is sleeping with sub humans and serpents with AIDS. Stop calling that piece of smelly obscene shit husband. He wanted you killed. White gold rings? I bet he bought not so divine more than those stupid cheap ass rings. Forget the rings. Destroy the person who dared to invite robbers and night crawlers into your home.
Why didnt you abuse the men? Is it only the women that you will abuse? What if the man lied that he is divorced? Like in this case that the man lied that he gave his key to his cook not knowing that he gave the keys to the mistress. Dont blame the women 100%. The men get for hand too.
Some ladies are so dumb! The man is the problem here and not the woman that fought with you. Men should learn to put their penis in one place
What if your husband lied to her that he wasnt married or that he is divorced? Dont blame the mistress, she has every right to get angry if she was actually deceived by your so-called husband. The blame should go to your husband alone and not the mistress or juju. Use your brain!!!
You are still praying for the useless man that cannot zip up his trousers. Rubbish!
If it's me, i wont even fight with my husband's mistress because i dont have a problem with her. It is my husband that i have a problem with. He has a lot of explanations to do or else hell will let loose
Madam, your main focus should be your husband and not his mistress. Just as your husband deceived you, he must have deceived his mistress too. If i were you, i would have been nice to her and would have pretended to be my husband's sister in order to get more information from her. You should have played it cool with her instead of going violent because the mistress too would have been hurt that she was deceived by your husband. So dont blame her. My only problem is the violence of stabbing which was totally uncalled for
I dont pass comments or judgement until i hear the other side of the story. There are always two sides to a story. Infact, for this particular case, there are three sides to this story; the husband, the wife and the mistress
So even if the husband is the problem ,would you allow the mistress walk freely after causing body harm .
I don't know why women tolerate men behaviour and finds something to blame it on.pray for who.I am not praying for my husband on such issues.I do tell him that if anything happens to our marriage as a result of infidelity,it's divorce. Pray kee
the man is not worthy to be called husband, he has use is own hand to destroy his home.
Nsogbuk ka nku # hands in my pocket walking away from the troubles of the sharers.
Post a Comment