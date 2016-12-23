LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Who rocked the pink suit? Toyin Lawani vs Denrele Edun

Toyin Lawani wore hers to an event last year while Denrele Edun wore his to the Headies Awards last night. Who wore it better?
40 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Toyin

23 December 2016 at 10:30
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

Boo boo denrele slayed effortlessly!!!😍😍😍

23 December 2016 at 10:31
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Toyin did!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

23 December 2016 at 10:32
livingstone chibuike said...

Edun's own na aba made

23 December 2016 at 10:32
Urbanus Panasung said...

Toyin please

23 December 2016 at 10:32
iphie abraham said...

Haba,its obvious na.Its Toyin









lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 10:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Freeborn wept.PLEASE guys IS THIS NOT END TIME HUH? IF A MAN LIKE DENRELE AND A BITCH TOYIN DEY CHALLENGE WHO ROCK FEMALE DRESS PASS HUH? please na toyin rock am well you don't compare shit and sheep together na.
DENRELE AM WEEPING FOR U NOW.

























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 10:34
janny said...

stupidity uploaded @ Denrele...nigga u need chisos..mtchew

23 December 2016 at 10:34
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Toyin

23 December 2016 at 10:35
Uju Phil said...

Are you for real? Toyin of course!

23 December 2016 at 10:36
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Toyin biko. denrele is it someone's name or dog name?









says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 10:36
osondu arinze said...

rubbish none of them

23 December 2016 at 10:36
Odibe Blessing said...

Haaaaaaaaaaaaa toyin nah

23 December 2016 at 10:38
evy claret said...

Toyin of course



Eva Da Diva...

23 December 2016 at 10:39
Anonymous said...

Denrele definitely!

23 December 2016 at 10:40
Liuz Babz said...

Toyin for me

23 December 2016 at 10:41
Juliet Iwuno said...

Toyin all the way. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:46
Olamide the glory said...

denrele did

23 December 2016 at 10:48
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Toyin of course its a feminine dress.....

23 December 2016 at 10:50
Bree said...

Abeg none of them....nonsense.

23 December 2016 at 10:58
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

None..

23 December 2016 at 11:02
Anonymous said...

None o. Rubbish cloth. wouldnt wear it if they dash me.

23 December 2016 at 11:15
23 December 2016 at 11:28
Vina Saviour said...

Toyin biko...who is that one sef

23 December 2016 at 11:39
Anonymous said...

Odeoshi

23 December 2016 at 11:44
Mo Darlyn said...

Is naija dat bad now??? We celebrate mental/crazy pple. Denrele is an irritant

23 December 2016 at 12:07
Anonymous said...

Uju Phil, it's been fun sparring with you this year, and a good development, that you're pulling back your homophobia.

Stop the hate, direct your anger towards those who oppress others and not the oppressed.

We don't have to all agree on everything, but what we must do is respect the sanctity and the rights of others, to have lives without fear and persecution.

It starts with you, if you put out love, you will receive it, if you put out tolerance, you will find peace and help in your time off need.

Though I've used harsh words sometimes towards you, it's been a calculated effort to make you, for a moment, feel a fraction of the negativity you unwittingly put out.

You have clearly got your challenges in life, but it is my hope that you will have them remedied and that good will and kindness will come your way.

Life, in all of its complexities, is filled with people who are just trying to get by, what you must learn, is how to differentiate between the actions of people and the things you project on them, because of your own opinions.

You are a strong woman, and you deserve as much as anyone with a good heart, be they gay or straight, all the happiness, peace and love the world has to offer.

Before all else, whomever we are, what ever our story, wherever we've come from, regardless of what people may think of us, we are human.

I wish you a very merry Christmas. Remain the strong and determined woman you are, but direct that strength to saving lives, and not encouraging the demise of other people who don't affect your life.

Sending you prayers of peace and good tidings, in this season of hope and new beginnings.

23 December 2016 at 12:32
Eyes of the gods said...

Neither of them. First it's a woman's outfit definitely not for him. It would have looked perfect on toyin if the pants were tighter.

23 December 2016 at 12:40
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
Toyin obviously...a dude rocking a female cloth better, yea right

23 December 2016 at 13:31
Kiama Ibe said...

Toyin of course...

23 December 2016 at 13:38
Kiama Ibe said...

Toyin of course...

23 December 2016 at 13:39
I.k germany said...

I love the TOP on Denrele and his Hair style but the trouser and shoes fits well on Toyin.

23 December 2016 at 14:06
GALORE said...

@Toyin



@Galore

23 December 2016 at 15:44
Anonymous said...

Mofo, youre an idiot. Does Derele even know you that ure trying to be familiar by saying "boo boo"?
Oponu.
So he slayed this effortlessly abi?
Linda, please stop encouraging these gay people.

23 December 2016 at 16:34
Anonymous said...

Lawani

23 December 2016 at 16:40
Anonymous said...

It's.stupidity,trying to compare Toyin and goat in female dress.
Rubbish,shame on men if you allow this..

23 December 2016 at 18:40
Anonymous said...

I swear it's d same suit!!!! Take it to the bank!

23 December 2016 at 21:06
Anonymous said...

My dear you are so bitter!

23 December 2016 at 21:50
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:53
Anonymous said...

Denrele without a doubt.

24 December 2016 at 00:21

