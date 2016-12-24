LIS

"While you think of how to embezzle funds, we think of how to attack external forces" - Nigerian Soldier writes

Chibuzor Ever who is a soldier, wrote this piece describing the life of a Nigerian soldier. Read below
Story of a Soldier
 It is not easy been a soldier!! We have cloth in our wardrobes but the nature of the job leaves no chance to wear them!! Patrol and escort both in the summer and winter dressing combatantly everyday like an astonaut while others are asleep we are awake... While you drink table water and beverages in your homes, we manage water in the jungle we do this just to suppress terrorism!!!

You lay on beds at night while we lay on tents and trench... While you think of how to embazzle funds we think of how to attack external forces!!! It is a work to God and humanity. You fucking scream when you are cut by blade we endure when we are hit by a bullet!!! When a soldier die, they dont take it as anything.... To them it is a normal thing!!! But when their wives have miscarriage the whole earth will hear their cry!!! May be you dont know we are also born from a woman. Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that whishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death.....dry thunder from heaven should strike them down.. Do i hear you say amen!
Posted by at 12/24/2016 07:25:00 pm

41 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

cool

24 December 2016 at 19:28
livingstone chibuike said...

bro God is ur strenght

24 December 2016 at 19:31
Iphie Abraham said...

hmmmmmmm,it is well








lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:33
Anonymous said...

AMEN!!!!

24 December 2016 at 19:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

NA ME SEND U TO JOIN ARMY work HUH?are u tired huh? Then resign! freeborn hiss. Hope that all these u wrote here is for apc,northern leaders and hausas huh?BECAUSE FREEBORN HAS NOT SEE ANY GOOD IMPACT FROM SOLDIERS IN NIGER DELTA OR IBO LAND EXCEPT INTIMIDATION AND KILLING INNOCENT INDIGENES SO BACK OF DUDE. This is what you sign for so enjoy am with ur last breath FREEBORN NO DEY PITY UNA SINCE UNA JOIN APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI IN KILLING NIGER DELTANS AND IPOD SO una never seen any thing yet.
Dude u want freeborn to pity huh? Back off.





















#sad indeed

24 December 2016 at 19:39
Chinenye Divas said...

Amen

24 December 2016 at 19:43
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God bless our heroes


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 19:44
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

He started well but ended badly. We might not take ur suffering seeiously but no one wishes u death sir.

Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 19:54
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Amen

24 December 2016 at 19:56
Kenny Brizimoh said...

Amen to dat prayer. God will Guide u always bro, God bless u always.

24 December 2016 at 19:57
kunta said...

True talk...May the ALMIGHTY continue to be with you guys...

24 December 2016 at 19:58
Anonymous said...

When u dey sign to join u no know wetin de!

24 December 2016 at 20:06
Anonymous said...

When u dey sign to join u no know wetin de!

24 December 2016 at 20:07
Neptune said...

War saw war never saw war until war saw war.... To all serving and the dead soldiers,may all your blood and sweats ask those you don't wish you well. @freeborn,talk is cheap but ask you parents what happened on the 6th of July 1976 to 15 of January 1970. I pity your condition

24 December 2016 at 20:14
Neptune said...

War saw war never saw war until war saw war. To all living and dead soldiers, may the forgotten terror of war never strike you down. @freeborn go ask your parents and elders what happened on the 6th of July 1967 to 15 January 1970.talk is cheap but you are just a kid.

24 December 2016 at 20:20
happybliss said...

It would have been a better poetic expression of reality if only the end wasn't part of it. I wish you well bro! Just hang on and soldier on cos your good work will lead to a good fruition.

24 December 2016 at 20:26
BABA T said...

May god b with u bro.

24 December 2016 at 20:28
Chizzy Liz said...

******************nwannem ikwusago******ikwusasigo mmadu*******nwa chukwu ka ibu*****na Buhari house number the thunder dey trace now ********e go soon locate am *****

24 December 2016 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

It is for this reason that the fork was created to be used for picking food as against the fingers. If everyone adopts this simple principle, this soldier would have more courage to defend our country. But when he remembers that some people are acquiring what they did not deserve or worked for, and they go scot free, he feels bad. That indeed is the essence of equity and justice. If you chose to use your fingers as against the fork...you deserve to "get equal measure of punishment . That's the only way to move forward.

24 December 2016 at 20:32
Anonymous said...

It is for this reason that the fork was created to be used for picking food as against the fingers. If everyone adopts this simple principle, this soldier would have more courage to defend our country. But when he remembers that some people are acquiring what they did not deserve or worked for, and they go scot free, he feels bad. That indeed is the essence of equity and justice. If you chose to use your fingers as against the fork...you deserve to "get equal measure of punishment . That's the only way to move forward.

24 December 2016 at 20:33
Uju Phil said...

Awwww... Bless you gallants! #Heroes

24 December 2016 at 20:49
Hrm Paul said...

I support free born thunder fire dat soldier go and c how professional American soldiers are.when i watched 13hours in Benghazi I had mad respect for American combantant.Nigerian army have had issues of extra judicial killings,maiming and rape so what is dis chap talking about no b by force to join army.

24 December 2016 at 20:52
Kingtonee said...

Nonsense talk from someone who probably joined d army to intimidate civilians.

24 December 2016 at 21:01
Deific Ailende said...

***Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that whishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death.....dry thunder from heaven should strike them down.. Do i hear you say amen!****

AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

24 December 2016 at 21:06
Deific Ailende said...

Freeborn,
The soldiers didn't join the military so that they will be used to play political games. They didn't sign up for polical games.
Secondly, when you are a soldier, do you just decide to resign and then resign??????

I no blame you sha, if to say boko boys don do anything wey directly affect you e.g. bombing of your mouth, you for no write anyhow about this...

24 December 2016 at 21:19
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

MAY GOD STRENGHTEN YOU AND YOUR FELLOW SOLDIERS






AUNTY LINDA👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

24 December 2016 at 21:29
Elielizm said...

Nobody forced you to enlist.. retire and go wear the clothes in ur wardrobe and sleep in ur comfy bed but beware of what happens to those who carry out embezzlement efcc dey wait u.

24 December 2016 at 21:34
ly said...

May God continue to strengthen u all...

24 December 2016 at 22:01
Anonymous said...

The last bit of it is for you IPOB sympathisers who wish the president bad and hope that the war against BH would fail so that your wicked desire to mock the president would come to pass

24 December 2016 at 22:08
Sunkanmi Shogbesan said...

Loud Amen buddie, even wen we signed for it, no one should wish deathto a fellow human . Wen a soldier die der sud b grief and pity to d family #Godbless the armforces

24 December 2016 at 22:45
Odibe Blessing said...

Amen... . It's well

24 December 2016 at 23:00
chosengospel said...

And they don't even have good insurance and life insurance, so sad.

25 December 2016 at 00:05
adefila bamidele said...

What about some of us who are willing to serve without condition but re constrained by "man know man". Please retire; to serve Nigeria is not by force

25 December 2016 at 00:46
Anonymous said...

If nobody joins d army do u think u will av rest of mind or b safe???? Don't b a fool plssss

25 December 2016 at 00:53
Anonymous said...

This soldier's article reminds me of Simonide's epitaph to mark the memorial of the Spartan (Greek) soldiers who took orders and died while defending their motherland in 480 BC at Themopylae mountain and it read

Go tell Spartans thou who passeth
by
Obedient to their law we lie here

That was to commemorate those soldiers who died while trying to hold ground in the battle of 480 BC. May the good Lord keep the men and officers of Nigerian Army (NA) who fight on in the front that we may celebrate this Xmas. Let us remember them that lost their lives in our collective defence so that these men like Abraham Lincoln would say 'will not have died in vain'

25 December 2016 at 01:26
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Sorry my brother na so life be sometimes

25 December 2016 at 03:13
Anonymous said...

Mate you re used to kill, you made the choice not forced to join terror group called army.

Turn your gun on commander and demand he turn his gun on his, then to the GOVT fuck off dick fools

I hate soldiers, you kill innocent and deserve no mercy

25 December 2016 at 03:39
Oracle ademola said...

Why are you a fool ??? .... you should Atleast have little common sense cus it xmas

25 December 2016 at 04:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 06:05
SouthEastern said...

You were not forced to join the army. Makes no sense swearing or cussing out people soldier boy

25 December 2016 at 06:46
Olanrewaju Ayoola said...

And you pretty got the Amens

25 December 2016 at 06:57

