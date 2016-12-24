"While you think of how to embezzle funds, we think of how to attack external forces" - Nigerian Soldier writes

Chibuzor Ever who is a soldier, wrote this piece describing the life of a Nigerian soldier. Read below
Story of a Soldier
It is not easy been a soldier!!
We have cloth in our wardrobes but the nature of the job leaves no chance to wear them!!
Patrol and escort both in the summer and winter
dressing combatantly everyday like an astonaut
while others are asleep we are awake...
While you drink table water and beverages in your homes, we manage water in the jungle
we do this just to suppress terrorism!!!
You lay on beds at night while we lay on tents and trench...
While you think of how to embazzle funds we think of how to attack external forces!!!
It is a work to God and humanity.
You fucking scream when you are cut by blade we endure when we are hit by a bullet!!!
When a soldier die, they dont take it as anything....
To them it is a normal thing!!!
But when their wives have miscarriage the whole earth will hear their cry!!!
May be you dont know we are also born from a woman.
Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that whishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death.....dry thunder from heaven should strike them down..
Do i hear you say amen!
cool
bro God is ur strenght
hmmmmmmm,it is well
lib addict#just passing#
AMEN!!!!
NA ME SEND U TO JOIN ARMY work HUH?are u tired huh? Then resign! freeborn hiss. Hope that all these u wrote here is for apc,northern leaders and hausas huh?BECAUSE FREEBORN HAS NOT SEE ANY GOOD IMPACT FROM SOLDIERS IN NIGER DELTA OR IBO LAND EXCEPT INTIMIDATION AND KILLING INNOCENT INDIGENES SO BACK OF DUDE. This is what you sign for so enjoy am with ur last breath FREEBORN NO DEY PITY UNA SINCE UNA JOIN APC AND TERRORIST BUHARI IN KILLING NIGER DELTANS AND IPOD SO una never seen any thing yet.
Dude u want freeborn to pity huh? Back off.
#sad indeed
Amen
God bless our heroes
...merited happiness
He started well but ended badly. We might not take ur suffering seeiously but no one wishes u death sir.
Long Live LIB
Amen
Amen to dat prayer. God will Guide u always bro, God bless u always.
True talk...May the ALMIGHTY continue to be with you guys...
When u dey sign to join u no know wetin de!
War saw war never saw war until war saw war.... To all serving and the dead soldiers,may all your blood and sweats ask those you don't wish you well. @freeborn,talk is cheap but ask you parents what happened on the 6th of July 1976 to 15 of January 1970. I pity your condition
War saw war never saw war until war saw war. To all living and dead soldiers, may the forgotten terror of war never strike you down. @freeborn go ask your parents and elders what happened on the 6th of July 1967 to 15 January 1970.talk is cheap but you are just a kid.
It would have been a better poetic expression of reality if only the end wasn't part of it. I wish you well bro! Just hang on and soldier on cos your good work will lead to a good fruition.
May god b with u bro.
******************nwannem ikwusago******ikwusasigo mmadu*******nwa chukwu ka ibu*****na Buhari house number the thunder dey trace now ********e go soon locate am *****
It is for this reason that the fork was created to be used for picking food as against the fingers. If everyone adopts this simple principle, this soldier would have more courage to defend our country. But when he remembers that some people are acquiring what they did not deserve or worked for, and they go scot free, he feels bad. That indeed is the essence of equity and justice. If you chose to use your fingers as against the fork...you deserve to "get equal measure of punishment . That's the only way to move forward.
Awwww... Bless you gallants! #Heroes
I support free born thunder fire dat soldier go and c how professional American soldiers are.when i watched 13hours in Benghazi I had mad respect for American combantant.Nigerian army have had issues of extra judicial killings,maiming and rape so what is dis chap talking about no b by force to join army.
Nonsense talk from someone who probably joined d army to intimidate civilians.
***Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that whishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death.....dry thunder from heaven should strike them down.. Do i hear you say amen!****
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Freeborn,
The soldiers didn't join the military so that they will be used to play political games. They didn't sign up for polical games.
Secondly, when you are a soldier, do you just decide to resign and then resign??????
I no blame you sha, if to say boko boys don do anything wey directly affect you e.g. bombing of your mouth, you for no write anyhow about this...
MAY GOD STRENGHTEN YOU AND YOUR FELLOW SOLDIERS
Nobody forced you to enlist.. retire and go wear the clothes in ur wardrobe and sleep in ur comfy bed but beware of what happens to those who carry out embezzlement efcc dey wait u.
May God continue to strengthen u all...
The last bit of it is for you IPOB sympathisers who wish the president bad and hope that the war against BH would fail so that your wicked desire to mock the president would come to pass
Loud Amen buddie, even wen we signed for it, no one should wish deathto a fellow human . Wen a soldier die der sud b grief and pity to d family #Godbless the armforces
Amen... . It's well
And they don't even have good insurance and life insurance, so sad.
What about some of us who are willing to serve without condition but re constrained by "man know man". Please retire; to serve Nigeria is not by force
If nobody joins d army do u think u will av rest of mind or b safe???? Don't b a fool plssss
This soldier's article reminds me of Simonide's epitaph to mark the memorial of the Spartan (Greek) soldiers who took orders and died while defending their motherland in 480 BC at Themopylae mountain and it read
Go tell Spartans thou who passeth
by
Obedient to their law we lie here
That was to commemorate those soldiers who died while trying to hold ground in the battle of 480 BC. May the good Lord keep the men and officers of Nigerian Army (NA) who fight on in the front that we may celebrate this Xmas. Let us remember them that lost their lives in our collective defence so that these men like Abraham Lincoln would say 'will not have died in vain'
Sorry my brother na so life be sometimes
Mate you re used to kill, you made the choice not forced to join terror group called army.
Turn your gun on commander and demand he turn his gun on his, then to the GOVT fuck off dick fools
I hate soldiers, you kill innocent and deserve no mercy
Why are you a fool ??? .... you should Atleast have little common sense cus it xmas
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
You were not forced to join the army. Makes no sense swearing or cussing out people soldier boy
And you pretty got the Amens
