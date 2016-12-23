Wendy Williams shares throwback photo, social media users mock her
Talk show host, Wendy Williams shared this throwback photo of herself and captioned it: "3 days until Christmas! 🎄🎄🎄Here I am as an awkward 12 year old. #TBT #holidays #Christmas. Social media users haven't been kind to her, lol.
19 comments:
Linda where the mock dey?
Good for her. Who has she bin kind too? Lol
Long Live LIB
Cool
Na deir way na
... Merited happiness
Nice
And she isn't kind to them either, 50/50...#GameOn
Ok seen
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com
She was looking good here. What did she do to her self
So she was actually born a woman...beautiful woman at that
She is very beautiful here except dat she has a physic of a male.
Hahaha,good for her cos her mouth bad tooo
lib addict#just passing#
Lol
mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
K
She always do it to people, it's expected they'll do it to ha too....Karma is a h** u don't wanna mess with.
Of course she was born a woman. I never doubted that
Drugs.
@ Vina Saviour , don't be in a rush to comment to everythin u read especially something u have no idea of , so u don't knw who Wendy Williams is huh ? .. Next time, make use of google ok ... And for you @ Loveth Best , what did u hear dat happened to her ? LOL... It's easy to read but always take tym to understand what u read ok ...
She still looked like a man. Must be the physic.
Post a Comment