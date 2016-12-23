LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Wendy Williams shares throwback photo, social media users mock her

Talk show host, Wendy Williams shared this throwback photo of herself and captioned it: "3 days until Christmas! 🎄🎄🎄Here I am as an awkward 12 year old. #TBT #holidays #Christmas. Social media users haven't been kind to her, lol.
19 comments:

kunta said...

Linda where the mock dey?

23 December 2016 at 06:33
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Good for her. Who has she bin kind too? Lol


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:39
livingstone chibuike said...

Cool

23 December 2016 at 06:39
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na deir way na


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:40
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

23 December 2016 at 06:48
Uju Phil said...

And she isn't kind to them either, 50/50...#GameOn

23 December 2016 at 06:54
Victor Kachi said...

Ok seen





23 December 2016 at 07:00
Loveth Best said...

She was looking good here. What did she do to her self

23 December 2016 at 07:16
Vina Saviour said...

So she was actually born a woman...beautiful woman at that

23 December 2016 at 07:17
Esther Norah said...

She is very beautiful here except dat she has a physic of a male.

23 December 2016 at 07:29
iphie abraham said...

Hahaha,good for her cos her mouth bad tooo









lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:44
Cruz said...

Lol

23 December 2016 at 08:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:07
OSINANL said...

K

23 December 2016 at 09:48
christie benjamin said...

She always do it to people, it's expected they'll do it to ha too....Karma is a h** u don't wanna mess with.

23 December 2016 at 10:38
Anonymous said...

Of course she was born a woman. I never doubted that

23 December 2016 at 10:55
Anonymous said...

Drugs.

23 December 2016 at 10:58
Anonymous said...

@ Vina Saviour , don't be in a rush to comment to everythin u read especially something u have no idea of , so u don't knw who Wendy Williams is huh ? .. Next time, make use of google ok ... And for you @ Loveth Best , what did u hear dat happened to her ? LOL... It's easy to read but always take tym to understand what u read ok ...

23 December 2016 at 14:01
Anonymous said...

She still looked like a man. Must be the physic.

23 December 2016 at 23:18

