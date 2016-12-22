LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released"- Delta state govt says

The Delta state government has expressed joy over the news of the release of former state governor, James Ibori from a UK prison. Ibori was released from prison on Tuesday night after completing half of his 13 years sentence. He was convicted for stealing $250 million form the state coffers while he was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.


Speaking to newsmen after the state's executive council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said the state was delighted to know that their son has been released.
“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy. I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved.”he said
42 comments:

Na so

22 December 2016 at 17:21
Uju Phil said...

Congratulations to him...

22 December 2016 at 17:22
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay...

22 December 2016 at 17:25
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

22 December 2016 at 17:25
daniel ubong said...

OK, that's great.

22 December 2016 at 17:26
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yes o my heavenly people of Niger deltans. We are happy that our innocent incorrupted James ibori of oghara has being released@last shame to Niger delta haters call hausa.
TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSA CABALS ARE PLANNING TO REARREST HIMON HIS ARRIVAL BUT THUNDER WITH 9 FACE WILL SCATTER BUTCHER THEM LIKE THEIR DIRTY COWS.
freeborn warns scam apc and their fulani scam president oo.



















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 17:26
livingstone chibuike said...

Am hapi about d news too

22 December 2016 at 17:28
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Born and breed in warri and I most say Chief Ibori was the best governor so far but jubilating over the release of a criminal is what i don't get,well I'm not surprise dis madness coming from Deltans,only few reason with their heads,the rest na junkies!




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 December 2016 at 17:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 17:34
Anonymous said...

If truly he was convicted of the crime then he should cover his face for shame rather than celebrate his return. If a common man in the street steals a cup of garri he will be stone to death but when the rich and elite stills millions of dollars we celebrate them. What a shame.

22 December 2016 at 17:41
Anonymous said...

What reasonable government will embrace an individual who was convicted for stealing from the state purse. This Nigeria na wa, Delta state government una no try.

22 December 2016 at 17:53
Juliet Iwuno said...

Na dem sabi mbok! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 18:04
Anonymous said...

22 December 2016 at 18:09
Unuga Henry said...


My Baba is back.call him whatever u wish but we Deltans never complained that he stole our money,and even if he did,we all are guilty cos the money was used to build our schools ,hosptals etc.if am lying go to Oghara Ethiope west L.G.A.Long live Delta state,long live the man who brought light to us

22 December 2016 at 18:17
Edith Adeniyi said...

Criminal son. Bastardy born. Sold out his Patra to Oyinbo. And the bastard Deltans celebrating their bastardness. Nigeria celebrate 🙌 thief

22 December 2016 at 18:22
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Niger-deltans are good at celebrating those that robbed them.
Quite unfortunate.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 December 2016 at 18:35
Anonymous said...

Ibori Boss, welcome back.. your a good man

22 December 2016 at 19:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

very funny so will he return the 50 million POUNDS STERLING he looted???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:01
Anonymous said...

How dare you have issues with him when he out you where you are?
Ibori is the president of Delta state or shall I say Emperor and he continues to reign supreme.
All of you who have been laughing behind his back you better watch out. He may not have your time but his supporters will.
He made a lot of people who they are today and they will remain loyal for ever.
Meanwhile on his return, leave him alone!
Who have you prosecuted successfully in Nigeria till date? If Ibori goes down the whole system should go down!

22 December 2016 at 19:09
Anonymous said...

shame on them

22 December 2016 at 19:32
christie benjamin said...

I'm happy for dem.....

22 December 2016 at 19:37
Anonymous said...

this criminal is not our brother

22 December 2016 at 19:48
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





22 December 2016 at 19:51
Anonymous said...

Unuga you all are d same, ignorant delta idiots celebrating criminals!

22 December 2016 at 20:01
Anonymous said...

Christie u are happy for dem?well you always sound stupid!

22 December 2016 at 20:05
Anonymous said...

Wasteborn u are a typical example of the deltans,more reason you guys will remain backward. Celebrating and protecting thieves who robbed u guys with nothing to show up in the states smh...more reason the Hausa's will be ahead of u guys every now and then. Last but not the list wasteborn please go back to school.

22 December 2016 at 20:08
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 20:23
Mr 47 said...

Oh Dear! Southern people are goner. Who celebrates someone that rub them off???? What a wasted tribe

22 December 2016 at 20:26
iphie abraham said...

Yes o,we are very happy







lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:40
Anonymous said...

THEY SHOULD SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES HIS SUPPORTERS,MAY TUNDER FROM D MOST HIGH STRIKE KILL ALL OF YOU WHO SUPPORT THE LOOTING OF DELTA TREASURY

22 December 2016 at 21:37
Basket Mouth said...

A criminal who finish and ruined delta state people and the fools are celebrating him .. Mumu people

22 December 2016 at 23:12
Anonymous said...

Just Mortgage the whole Delta State and It's future to Ibori ,the Idiots don't seem to care ,they prefer their children and their childrens ,childrens to be slave to a certified thief from generation to generation. So don't waste Nigeria's money trying to educate this monkeys.

22 December 2016 at 23:20
Anonymous said...

It's disgusting, disgraceful ,immoral and shameful for anyone to categorically identify with a criminal par excellence called IBORI that symbolizes corruption much less say they are happy he has been released from incarceration . Okowa is in dilemma but needs to distance himself from this thief. Delta as a state has been destroyed by these hoodlums and history has lots of black pages for them. Though okowa is part of this, he might end up drinking Panadol for the headache they have created.

23 December 2016 at 00:09
Anonymous said...

What is it? Ignorance? Poverty mentality or just a simple uneducated ghetto rat?
Ibori should come back and govern you, you deserve it

23 December 2016 at 00:17
Unknown said...

I don flush ur brain by mistake inside toilet..with dat ur sstupid english...bastard

23 December 2016 at 00:32
Anonymous said...

If that statement is true of Delta state govt, then the state is governed by idiots and imbeciles! How can any worthy govt celebrate a theif? When did we get this low morally? And will we ever get out of this leadership of mediocres?

23 December 2016 at 01:51
dee boi said...

I pray u all recieve goo sense... dee

23 December 2016 at 06:14
Anonymous said...

Very unfortunate!!!! Celebrating a common theif / ,rogue

Delta state Na was for. Una

23 December 2016 at 07:19
Anonymous said...

what are celebrating for? somebody that still your money and kept it in UK uhunnn Nigeria be wise .

23 December 2016 at 07:34
Anonymous said...

They jailed him because he is a biafran man,why didn't they jail,Obasanjo,Atiku and the rest? Abi dem no steal

23 December 2016 at 09:46
Remi Bailey said...


For Delta State Government to say this is a shame! How can they be glorifying a thief that stole State money?

23 December 2016 at 13:27

