“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released"- Delta state govt says

Speaking to newsmen after the state's executive council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said the state was delighted to know that their son has been released.
“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy. I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved.”he said
42 comments:
Na so
Congratulations to him...
Okay...
OK, that's great.
Yes o my heavenly people of Niger deltans. We are happy that our innocent incorrupted James ibori of oghara has being released@last shame to Niger delta haters call hausa.
TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSA CABALS ARE PLANNING TO REARREST HIMON HIS ARRIVAL BUT THUNDER WITH 9 FACE WILL SCATTER BUTCHER THEM LIKE THEIR DIRTY COWS.
freeborn warns scam apc and their fulani scam president oo.
#sad indeed
Am hapi about d news too
Born and breed in warri and I most say Chief Ibori was the best governor so far but jubilating over the release of a criminal is what i don't get,well I'm not surprise dis madness coming from Deltans,only few reason with their heads,the rest na junkies!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Ok
If truly he was convicted of the crime then he should cover his face for shame rather than celebrate his return. If a common man in the street steals a cup of garri he will be stone to death but when the rich and elite stills millions of dollars we celebrate them. What a shame.
What reasonable government will embrace an individual who was convicted for stealing from the state purse. This Nigeria na wa, Delta state government una no try.
Na dem sabi mbok! Linda take note!
My Baba is back.call him whatever u wish but we Deltans never complained that he stole our money,and even if he did,we all are guilty cos the money was used to build our schools ,hosptals etc.if am lying go to Oghara Ethiope west L.G.A.Long live Delta state,long live the man who brought light to us
Criminal son. Bastardy born. Sold out his Patra to Oyinbo. And the bastard Deltans celebrating their bastardness. Nigeria celebrate 🙌 thief
Niger-deltans are good at celebrating those that robbed them.
Quite unfortunate.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Ibori Boss, welcome back.. your a good man
very funny so will he return the 50 million POUNDS STERLING he looted???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
How dare you have issues with him when he out you where you are?
Ibori is the president of Delta state or shall I say Emperor and he continues to reign supreme.
All of you who have been laughing behind his back you better watch out. He may not have your time but his supporters will.
He made a lot of people who they are today and they will remain loyal for ever.
Meanwhile on his return, leave him alone!
Who have you prosecuted successfully in Nigeria till date? If Ibori goes down the whole system should go down!
shame on them
I'm happy for dem.....
this criminal is not our brother
GOOD TO SEE
Unuga you all are d same, ignorant delta idiots celebrating criminals!
Christie u are happy for dem?well you always sound stupid!
Wasteborn u are a typical example of the deltans,more reason you guys will remain backward. Celebrating and protecting thieves who robbed u guys with nothing to show up in the states smh...more reason the Hausa's will be ahead of u guys every now and then. Last but not the list wasteborn please go back to school.
Cool
Oh Dear! Southern people are goner. Who celebrates someone that rub them off???? What a wasted tribe
Yes o,we are very happy
lib addict#just passing#
THEY SHOULD SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES HIS SUPPORTERS,MAY TUNDER FROM D MOST HIGH STRIKE KILL ALL OF YOU WHO SUPPORT THE LOOTING OF DELTA TREASURY
A criminal who finish and ruined delta state people and the fools are celebrating him .. Mumu people
Just Mortgage the whole Delta State and It's future to Ibori ,the Idiots don't seem to care ,they prefer their children and their childrens ,childrens to be slave to a certified thief from generation to generation. So don't waste Nigeria's money trying to educate this monkeys.
It's disgusting, disgraceful ,immoral and shameful for anyone to categorically identify with a criminal par excellence called IBORI that symbolizes corruption much less say they are happy he has been released from incarceration . Okowa is in dilemma but needs to distance himself from this thief. Delta as a state has been destroyed by these hoodlums and history has lots of black pages for them. Though okowa is part of this, he might end up drinking Panadol for the headache they have created.
What is it? Ignorance? Poverty mentality or just a simple uneducated ghetto rat?
Ibori should come back and govern you, you deserve it
I don flush ur brain by mistake inside toilet..with dat ur sstupid english...bastard
If that statement is true of Delta state govt, then the state is governed by idiots and imbeciles! How can any worthy govt celebrate a theif? When did we get this low morally? And will we ever get out of this leadership of mediocres?
I pray u all recieve goo sense... dee
Very unfortunate!!!! Celebrating a common theif / ,rogue
Delta state Na was for. Una
what are celebrating for? somebody that still your money and kept it in UK uhunnn Nigeria be wise .
They jailed him because he is a biafran man,why didn't they jail,Obasanjo,Atiku and the rest? Abi dem no steal
For Delta State Government to say this is a shame! How can they be glorifying a thief that stole State money?
