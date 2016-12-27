Watch: Man dragged out of his car and beaten by police in Port Harcourt

According to Layefa Walter, who shared the video on Facebook, an
unidentified man was dragged out of his car and beaten mercilessly by
police (Special Squad) for refusing to be intimidated.
The incident reportedly happened in Port Harcourt (Agip Round-about) Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Watch the video after the cut....
10 comments:
Police eeee wetin person do una?
9ja police are simply fools
See uniform men behaving like animals....i pity for 9ja
Dats aggip mile4.. Is jus heartbreakin
Just look@ Imagine!what an insult!cause of money o.POLICE WILL INTIMIDATE U NA THE SAME POLICE WILL ACCUSE OF WHAT U DIDN'T DO. What kind of nonesence is this huh? Is high time we begin to take this bastards call police as first class criminals huh? THEY WANT TO DO THE SAME TO ME YESTERDAY WHEN I WAS RETURNING FROM MY PARTY TRUST WHAT FREEBORN CAN DO I DO THEM WHAT NO NIGERIAN WILL DO THEM CAUSE OF FEAR OF ARMS. What are the looking for if not money huh? I LOVE CRIMINALS PASS POLICE THAT IS WHY I DON'T PITY THEM AND SOLDIERS.
#sad indeed
nsogbu dikwa na this country ooo
Is dis right?
...merited happiness
What a shame!
This nonsensical brutality by the Nigerian police has become a common sight. And in virtually every part of the country. Bothers me a lot that nothing ever happens. Nothing!
Police brutality,no be today, quite sad! #Beasts
Post a Comment