Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Watch: Man dragged out of his car and beaten by police in Port Harcourt

According to Layefa Walter, who shared the video on Facebook, an unidentified man was dragged out of his car and beaten mercilessly by police (Special Squad) for refusing to be intimidated.

The incident reportedly happened in Port Harcourt (Agip Round-about) Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Watch the video after the cut....


Posted by at 12/27/2016 07:13:00 pm

10 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Police eeee wetin person do una?

27 December 2016 at 19:16
papa B said...

9ja police are simply fools

27 December 2016 at 19:18
papa B said...

See uniform men behaving like animals....i pity for 9ja

27 December 2016 at 19:19
livingstone chibuike said...

Dats aggip mile4.. Is jus heartbreakin

27 December 2016 at 19:19
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Just look@ Imagine!what an insult!cause of money o.POLICE WILL INTIMIDATE U NA THE SAME POLICE WILL ACCUSE OF WHAT U DIDN'T DO. What kind of nonesence is this huh? Is high time we begin to take this bastards call police as first class criminals huh? THEY WANT TO DO THE SAME TO ME YESTERDAY WHEN I WAS RETURNING FROM MY PARTY TRUST WHAT FREEBORN CAN DO I DO THEM WHAT NO NIGERIAN WILL DO THEM CAUSE OF FEAR OF ARMS. What are the looking for if not money huh? I LOVE CRIMINALS PASS POLICE THAT IS WHY I DON'T PITY THEM AND SOLDIERS.

























#sad indeed

27 December 2016 at 19:21
osondu arinze said...

nsogbu dikwa na this country ooo

27 December 2016 at 19:22
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Is dis right?


...merited happiness

27 December 2016 at 19:23
obiora said...

What a shame!

27 December 2016 at 19:27
Keseros said...

This nonsensical brutality by the Nigerian police has become a common sight. And in virtually every part of the country. Bothers me a lot that nothing ever happens. Nothing!

27 December 2016 at 19:30
Uju Phil said...

Police brutality,no be today, quite sad! #Beasts

27 December 2016 at 19:30

