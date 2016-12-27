Watch Kylie Jenner’s steamy short film with Tyga

19-year-old reality star and business woman, Kylie Jenner, released a short film on Christmas day that featured her boyfriend Tyga in steamy positions. The video which was released and directed by photographer Sasha Samsonova had Kylie nd Tyga is very hot positions. Jenner’s secret project was filmed over a month ago in Los Angeles but premiered on Christmas Day as a “little surprise gift for the world,” according to Samsonova.
“It’s super raw footage,” said Samsonova. “The thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way — no skin retouching, nothing.”
Watch the video below:
