Video: Watch as a litle girl is given shisha to smoke by adults
In a video which is making rounds on social media, a little girl could be seen holding and smoking shisha while the adults in the background cheered her on. It is not clear if the incident happened in Nigeria. Watch the video after the cut...
21 comments:
Jesus! Too bad
What nonsense
lib addict#just passing#
Nawa . People ar wicket sha
Endtime pikin nani... #Sic
Adult or mother huh?Are you surprise huh? You better not because FREEBORN IS NOT AS FAR END TIME IS CONCERN EVERY RUBBISH IS POSSIBLE. Her mother must be a baby mama.baby mamas don't see evil in their child's behaviour.Show me a child a baby mama train then i will show u how the behave and the training they gave him/her. NA SMALL SMALL AFTER GETTING DECREE FROM THIS SHE WILL DIVERT TO WEEP OR COCAINE EW what a training.
Freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
Hmmmmm. So so pathetic. At this age? What will then happen when she grows up?
I watched some days back. The girl was even boasting that she can blow it through her nose... am shocked beyond words!
Long Live LIB
Na wa o. See child abuse!
It's Nigeria coz they r speaking clear Hausa.they r telling her to say Abdullahi come let's take shishar n she wuld say so.n they also saying u r not taking it.take naw.may God help us though m not surprised coz almost every rich northerner takes shishar
iVabulous said....
bad influence but dis is not d first time sha..seen one of a small boy too..
It is well
...merited happiness
nna nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
they are both speaking Hausa!
OMG!!
Whoever gave ha dat just wanna destroy dis poor gals life.
Just negodu! Linda take note!
Too bad.. .
You Lagos people are so dumb and annoying! "clear if the incident happened in Nigeria" really? Anything outside lagos and your village you don't know! Find the poster of this video and charge them for child abuse...
