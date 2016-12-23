LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Video: Watch as a litle girl is given shisha to smoke by adults

In a video which is making rounds on social media, a little girl could be seen holding and smoking shisha while the adults in the background cheered her on. It is not clear if the incident happened in Nigeria. Watch the video after the cut...

Posted by at 12/23/2016 07:57:00 am

21 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Jesus! Too bad

23 December 2016 at 08:01
iphie abraham said...

What nonsense








lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:02
livingstone chibuike said...

Nawa . People ar wicket sha

23 December 2016 at 08:05
Uju Phil said...

Endtime pikin nani... #Sic

23 December 2016 at 08:05
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Adult or mother huh?Are you surprise huh? You better not because FREEBORN IS NOT AS FAR END TIME IS CONCERN EVERY RUBBISH IS POSSIBLE. Her mother must be a baby mama.baby mamas don't see evil in their child's behaviour.Show me a child a baby mama train then i will show u how the behave and the training they gave him/her. NA SMALL SMALL AFTER GETTING DECREE FROM THIS SHE WILL DIVERT TO WEEP OR COCAINE EW what a training.
Freeborn wept!
























#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 08:06
Cruz said...

Hmmmmm. So so pathetic. At this age? What will then happen when she grows up?

23 December 2016 at 08:15
Cruz said...

Hmmmmm. So so pathetic. At this age? What will then happen when she grows up?

23 December 2016 at 08:15
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I watched some days back. The girl was even boasting that she can blow it through her nose... am shocked beyond words!


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 08:20
ERRANDS IN LAGOS - 08032648192 Pin- 55A740F9 said...

Na wa o. See child abuse!

Add us for all your EXPRESS ERRANDS this festive period

23 December 2016 at 08:21
Anonymous said...

It's Nigeria coz they r speaking clear Hausa.they r telling her to say Abdullahi come let's take shishar n she wuld say so.n they also saying u r not taking it.take naw.may God help us though m not surprised coz almost every rich northerner takes shishar

23 December 2016 at 08:31
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
bad influence but dis is not d first time sha..seen one of a small boy too..

23 December 2016 at 08:35
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well


...merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 08:46
Vivian Reginalds said...

nna nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:04
Kween Imy Akpabio said...

they are both speaking Hausa!

23 December 2016 at 09:12
Kween Imy Akpabio said...

they are both speaking Hausa!

23 December 2016 at 09:12
Kween Imy Akpabio said...

they are both speaking Hausa!

23 December 2016 at 09:13
RareSpecie Z said...

OMG!!

23 December 2016 at 09:59
christie benjamin said...

Whoever gave ha dat just wanna destroy dis poor gals life.

23 December 2016 at 10:31
Juliet Iwuno said...

Just negodu! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:13
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Too bad.. .

23 December 2016 at 11:48
Anonymous said...

You Lagos people are so dumb and annoying! "clear if the incident happened in Nigeria" really? Anything outside lagos and your village you don't know! Find the poster of this video and charge them for child abuse...

23 December 2016 at 13:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts