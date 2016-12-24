Video: President Mugabe's 70 year-old aide weds his 23 year old lover

Mr Mathema reportedly left his first wife and got married to his 20 year-old maid in 2009 and later left her to marry Nare whom he met while she was on industrial attachment at their goverment complex in 2014.
They got married on Thursday, 22nd December. 2016 after Nare graduated from the Midlands State University in November, 2016. Mr Cain Mathema seems to be following his boss, President Mugabe's footsteps whom is married to Grace Marufu with an age difference of 42 years
Watch video of Mathema and his wife dancing at heir wedding reception below...
38 comments:
hmmmmmmmm,na wa o
Bitches marrying old men for money!!!! How will she ride dah old dick without breaking it into two???
hiaan...wonders shall never end
Love dat knows no bounds
...merited happiness
If not for greed why would any parent give out their child to an old man with this kind of history? Tufia!
confused man.
See waiting Zimbabwe apc recession don call. WHAT A SHAME. WHAT A JOKE. WELL BITCH FREEBORN KNOWS UR MISSION PLEASE DON FALL HAND OO. Mugabe is funny his aide is funny WAITING FOR HAPPEN TO HIS SCAM GOVERNMENT IF NOT FUNNIERS HUH?
just look@ oo
#sad indeed
Congrats to them
Congratulations to them,she's old enough to make her decisions on who to love and marry.
Grandpa,so silly.
Did Bianca not marry Ojukwu? What's the difference. I no understand una ooo. She made her choice. Some of una dey pray for anything with money and power to marry. Leave her alone.face your own life!!!
*********************Omo cee flexing..... He dey utilize his Long John well..... ************9ja enweela ejima for corruption ********
The man needs a nanny instead even Mugabe's wife performs more nanny duties than duties of xa oxa ruum
Her house will burn down 😂😂😂season greetings
The house will just burn down!! 😂😂
Hunger in the land.
Na waoh... Ancestor marries longerthroat!
This is just like an ancestor getting married to his descendant.. Tufiakwa!
No comment, im in deep shock.
Another oshiomole
Since the girl is a full grown woman,and is obvious she wasn't forced,i wish them well,she Seems very happy
From his pictures, he does not look 70, Good for him, lady enjoy yourself - Nigerians be cursing because at 40 they look worse than him. Linda merry Xmas.
Umunwanyi na ego..... Odiegwu
This shows that girls marry for money nowadays not love.Chai!
African Leaders, i hail una.
babes dey invest their lives wisely these days. who wan marry fine young boy with nothing but giving you wrinkles and early menopause from too much thinking. better to marry Ojukwu, oshiomole or emir of kano than to marry Maje. Ask Toke!!!!or Nike Oshinowo. Babes dey wise up these days. on life to live o. live well and safe!
I rather marry rich Omata, than too much grammar broke procastinating professor with 10 degrees and giving me sleepess nights from wondering if he is sleeping wth everybody and no designer bags and Bentleys to console meself with..lol better to cry in private jets than in a cab!!!!
way to go. this recession is making me rethink some thingzzzz...
The guy look good at his age.its better to have wonderful few years of marriage than having longer years of agony,quarrel n beatings.The older men wil see the woman as a child n pamper her,some women jus needs to be loved.everytime a younger woman marries a much older man people feel it's all about money
Umm..bianca was a stunning beauty who had won international pageantries, her family was well known and she is a lawyer.
She could have any young guy she wanted but she insisted on ojukwu, causing a family rift. That should tell you already that she loved the man.
Stupid man...he go soon leave this one go marry him gateman daughter
Well...na so @Chief okoya marry @Sade okoya
@Buhari abeg do marry too
Before nko?
Who love don Epp?
Mention person wen love don Epp?
Even @Toke wen marry for love sef,love still no epp am
See what APC and @Buhari has caused?😓
well lets wish her well
Linda☺. Nor be only colourful..
How fune,Love is not any age.
