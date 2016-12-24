LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Video: President Mugabe's 70 year-old aide weds his 23 year old lover

President Mugabe's aide and Governor of the Mathebeleland North Province, Cain Mathema married his 23 year-old lover, Bathabetsoe Nare in a colourful wedding at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Mr Mathema reportedly left his first wife and got married to his 20 year-old maid in 2009 and later left her to marry Nare whom he met while she was on industrial attachment at their goverment complex in 2014.

They got married on Thursday, 22nd December. 2016 after Nare graduated from the Midlands State University in November, 2016. Mr Cain Mathema seems to be following his boss, President Mugabe's footsteps whom is married to Grace Marufu with an age difference of 42 years

Watch video of Mathema and his wife dancing at heir wedding reception below...
 
38 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

hmmmmmmmm,na wa o











lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:35
geneafah said...

Bitches marrying old men for money!!!! How will she ride dah old dick without breaking it into two???


Btw Linda u beta host all dose 1,500+ readers wanting to spend Xmas with ya, ur house go full like crusade ground...... Anyways season greetings...

24 December 2016 at 19:36
livingstone chibuike said...

hiaan...wonders shall never end

24 December 2016 at 19:37
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Love dat knows no bounds


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 19:42
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

If not for greed why would any parent give out their child to an old man with this kind of history? Tufia!


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 19:47
Anonymous said...

confused man.

24 December 2016 at 19:47
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See waiting Zimbabwe apc recession don call. WHAT A SHAME. WHAT A JOKE. WELL BITCH FREEBORN KNOWS UR MISSION PLEASE DON FALL HAND OO. Mugabe is funny his aide is funny WAITING FOR HAPPEN TO HIS SCAM GOVERNMENT IF NOT FUNNIERS HUH?
just look@ oo




















#sad indeed

24 December 2016 at 19:49
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

24 December 2016 at 19:54
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Congratulations to them,she's old enough to make her decisions on who to love and marry.




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

24 December 2016 at 19:59
Anonymous said...

Grandpa,so silly.

24 December 2016 at 20:12
Anonymous said...

Did Bianca not marry Ojukwu? What's the difference. I no understand una ooo. She made her choice. Some of una dey pray for anything with money and power to marry. Leave her alone.face your own life!!!

24 December 2016 at 20:12
Akinwunmi Dosumu said...

@linda,am I still invited?akinomoakin9@gmail.com....

24 December 2016 at 20:19
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************Omo cee flexing..... He dey utilize his Long John well..... ************9ja enweela ejima for corruption ********

24 December 2016 at 20:25
Housed-On-Water said...

The man needs a nanny instead even Mugabe's wife performs more nanny duties than duties of xa oxa ruum

24 December 2016 at 20:34
Phiny anney said...

Her house will burn down 😂😂😂season greetings

24 December 2016 at 20:36
Phiny anney said...

The house will just burn down!! 😂😂

24 December 2016 at 20:40
chosengospel said...

Hunger in the land.

24 December 2016 at 20:42
Uju Phil said...

Na waoh... Ancestor marries longerthroat!

24 December 2016 at 20:43
ike manuel said...

This is just like an ancestor getting married to his descendant.. Tufiakwa!

Na me talk am!

Long Live Lib!!!

24 December 2016 at 20:46
Deific Ailende said...

#Smiles.
Lemme not talk.....

24 December 2016 at 21:01
ifeoma's verdict said...

No comment, im in deep shock.

24 December 2016 at 21:06
geneafah said...

Lolx... Linda u hear??😂😂😂😂

24 December 2016 at 21:08
Anonymous said...

Another oshiomole

24 December 2016 at 21:39
Dora Michael said...

Since the girl is a full grown woman,and is obvious she wasn't forced,i wish them well,she Seems very happy

24 December 2016 at 21:41
Anonymous said...

From his pictures, he does not look 70, Good for him, lady enjoy yourself - Nigerians be cursing because at 40 they look worse than him. Linda merry Xmas.

24 December 2016 at 22:46
Odibe Blessing said...

Umunwanyi na ego..... Odiegwu

24 December 2016 at 22:57
Charles Ejiofor said...

This shows that girls marry for money nowadays not love.Chai!

24 December 2016 at 23:30
RareSpecie Z said...

African Leaders, i hail una.

25 December 2016 at 00:06
Anonymous said...

babes dey invest their lives wisely these days. who wan marry fine young boy with nothing but giving you wrinkles and early menopause from too much thinking. better to marry Ojukwu, oshiomole or emir of kano than to marry Maje. Ask Toke!!!!or Nike Oshinowo. Babes dey wise up these days. on life to live o. live well and safe!

I rather marry rich Omata, than too much grammar broke procastinating professor with 10 degrees and giving me sleepess nights from wondering if he is sleeping wth everybody and no designer bags and Bentleys to console meself with..lol better to cry in private jets than in a cab!!!!

way to go. this recession is making me rethink some thingzzzz...

25 December 2016 at 00:07
Anonymous said...

The guy look good at his age.its better to have wonderful few years of marriage than having longer years of agony,quarrel n beatings.The older men wil see the woman as a child n pamper her,some women jus needs to be loved.everytime a younger woman marries a much older man people feel it's all about money

25 December 2016 at 00:44
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

25 December 2016 at 02:18
gentle said...

Umm..bianca was a stunning beauty who had won international pageantries, her family was well known and she is a lawyer.

She could have any young guy she wanted but she insisted on ojukwu, causing a family rift. That should tell you already that she loved the man.

25 December 2016 at 02:42
GALORE said...

Lol

Stupid man...he go soon leave this one go marry him gateman daughter

Oshisko.


Well...na so @Chief okoya marry @Sade okoya




@Buhari abeg do marry too

@Galore

25 December 2016 at 04:57
GALORE said...

Before nko?

Who love don Epp?

Mention person wen love don Epp?

Even @Toke wen marry for love sef,love still no epp am



@Galore

25 December 2016 at 04:59
GALORE said...

See what APC and @Buhari has caused?😓




@Galore

25 December 2016 at 05:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

well lets wish her well
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 06:04
Reign said...

Linda☺. Nor be only colourful..

25 December 2016 at 06:44
Digital Marketing said...

How fune,Love is not any age.

25 December 2016 at 07:50

